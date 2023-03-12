1947 Incident

The Roswell Daily Record's own Toby Martinez, right, and Shane Frakes on stage Saturday as part of a discussion about the newspaper's role in the 1947 incident.  

 Clarke Condé Photo

A presentation about how information was disseminated soon after the 1947 Roswell incident — and how the event affects and fascinates people today — was among an array of offerings at the first-ever UFOXPO in Roswell Saturday.

The three-day event features speakers, film screenings, exhibitors and Cosplay. It began Friday and continues today at the Roswell Convention Center.