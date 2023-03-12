A presentation about how information was disseminated soon after the 1947 Roswell incident — and how the event affects and fascinates people today — was among an array of offerings at the first-ever UFOXPO in Roswell Saturday.
The three-day event features speakers, film screenings, exhibitors and Cosplay. It began Friday and continues today at the Roswell Convention Center.
An audience of about 50 people heard from Barbara Beck, publisher of Roswell Daily Record, and Jesse Marcel III, grandson of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jesse Marcel Sr., who was involved in the discovery and subsequent analysis of the crash in Roswell.
The two appeared remotely Saturday morning. Each brings unique perspectives to the story of a flying object that fell to the ground near Roswell in July of 1947. This long-ago event plays significant roles in the speakers' own lives today even though both were born years after the event happen.
Barbara Beck’s family had owned the Roswell Daily Record for perhaps a decade or more at the time of the crash. Beck’s grandfather, Thomas Shearman, owned the Roswell Daily Record, as well as several other publications during this post-World War II era. Her father, Robert Beck, had graduated college in Connecticut before joining the Royal Canadian Air Force, then the U.S. Air Force.
Robert Beck, a decorated war pilot who reached the rank of major, had been living in Chicago and working as a commercial pilot after the war, but he had wanted to stop flying. So he and his wife, Marjorie, moved to Roswell where he began working for the paper that he would later lead for more than 30 years as its publisher, according to his 2018 obituary.
Barbara Beck said her family talked about the incident for as long as she could remember.
“It was the only time the military ever gave us a story,” she said.
That story, provided to the paper by the Roswell Army Air Field, was that the military recovered a flying saucer from a ranch located outside of Roswell. And of course, the paper ran it.
However, the military quickly recanted that original story and followed up with a report that the object found was actually a weather balloon.
Jesse Marcel III’s father was a child when the incident occurred. He was no older than 11 or 12 at the time and had been told not to talk about it with anyone.
There were also pieces of wreckage around their home after the crash; so much that his grandmother was upset about “the mess,” Jesse Marcel III said.
He talked about one particular item of interest that seemed otherworldly: a small beam-shaped object containing purple hieroglyphics.
It appeared Marcel Sr. had been led by his commanding officers throughout a press conference intended to show the crash was of a balloon and not of a UFO because the lieutenant colonel didn’t look at the reporters who had assembled for the event.
Jesse Marcel III said his grandfather “was told to pose for pictures, smile for the camera … He was taking orders.” And, most important, “he realized it was a set-up.”
Jesse Marcel III said that while his father and grandfather would be subjected to criticism about the incident that he has found people to be more open and interested in what he knows about it.
Years later, the story was changed once again. The object that crashed was a high-altitude balloon and was equipment from a top-secret military program known as Project Mogul. It used long-distance detection to find evidence of atomic bomb testing by the Soviet Union.
In the late 1970s, years after Marcel Sr. retired from the military, he told a UFO researcher that the debris found in Roswell was extraterrestrial, which reignited widespread interest in the incident that continues today.
Barbara Beck said that there are many stories related to the incident, such as eyewitness accounts, that can be found in newspapers published at the time. She stressed that preserving those news resources is important.
Beck also said there are plans to present some of these stories in the near future.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
