Roswell City Councilors adopted a $143.4 million final budget Friday for the current fiscal year that began July 1 after lengthy discussions that sometimes became heated, even emotional.
Councilor Jason Perry introduced an amendment to the budget, a resolution providing a blueprint for councilors to revisit the subject of a larger cost-of-living adjustment. Most city employees are receiving a 1% COLA during this fiscal year, despite vocal objections from employees.
Perry’s amendment asks that a budget adjustment resolution be crafted by the city manager and staff for councilors to consider during their regular meeting in August. It called for the restoration of both the original 2% COLA — which would result in a 3% COLA — and 2% step pay increases. City employees had expected to receive 3% COLAs and 2% step raises during this fiscal year. Unexpected expenses and general financial concerns resulted in these raises being sharply reduced, however.
With last year’s gross receipts taxes being higher than the city’s projections and its reserve fund notably larger than the amount required by the state, councilors should revisit the pay raise issue sooner rather than later, said Perry, a member of the Finance Committee.
The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration also told the city’s Finance Department last week it was too late to change anything in the final budget, except for revising the cash balance to reconcile the past and current fiscal year budgets.
Because of that decision, this type of amendment provides councilors with the opportunity to give employee raises “a serious look,” he said.
Councilor Robert Corn, who chairs the Finance Committee, explained that he was open to looking at this issue later, in December or January.
“Then we’ve got a chance to see what the projections are,” he explained.
Corn also said he told a national representative of the Utility Workers Union of America (UWUA) earlier this month the fiscal-year midpoint of December or January was when the matter of raises would likely be revisited. The city employs members of this union in some departments and they are enrolled in UWUA Local 51.
Mayor Tim Jennings said the city has an array of real needs but “no real money” to address them. Because the reserve fund isn’t large enough to solve all of the problems, the solution is to simply “start addressing the needs we are going to have to address.”
City government’s biggest responsibilities are to “keep our workforce safe, to keep our people safe and make sure they have water,” he said.
Among those needs is to replace some of the police department’s oldest and highest-mileage patrol vehicles. Several officers are still driving around in Crown Victorias, which are no longer manufactured by Ford Motor Company and are 12 to 15 years old. And several Ford Explorers are still being driven with more than 150,000 miles on them, Jennings said.
“How safe do you feel and how good do you feel putting a policeman out there to run through traffic at high speeds, chasing someone, in one of those vehicles?” he asked.
Another pressing matter is leakage in the city’s main water reservoir on West Country Club Road. Repairing the reservoir has been put off for more than a decade. Councilors on Thursday declared support for $8 million in funding composed by combining a grant with a loan, both from the state, for this project.
After committee discussions, it was determined necessary to begin making such needed improvements and to give employees smaller pay raises, Jennings said.
The amendment was a “last-ditch deal like this that should have been brought much earlier,” he also said.
“As written, it gives our staff false hope,” Councilor Juan Oropesa said about the amendment.
Oropesa talked about more severe financial conditions in the city during the 1990s when employees were required to take off seven days without pay more than once.
“I would be the first to fight for the union if I thought the money was there,” Oropesa emphasized.
While he isn’t in favor of the amendment, he did say he was amenable to trying to come up with an additional 2% COLA for employees making, say, $50,000 or less.
Councilor Edward Heldenbrand, another Finance Committee member, also said August was too soon to make that decision because the city is spending excess revenue already. The amendment asked for a raise higher than the June inflation rate by identifying both the COLA and step percentages.
He also emphasized that telling the union representative the city would look into whether increasing employee raises in several months was appropriate.
“We gave him our word and I think our word is strong enough,” Heldenbrand said.
“Our employees are our most precious asset,” said Councilor Jeanine Corn-Best. “Without them, we do not have a city.”
She also said she believes that simply saying the matter will be brought back isn’t enough.
“Your word is not strong enough. History has personally shown me this,” she said. “Everyone says ‘I’ll give you my word.’”
Councilor Barry Foster, another member of that committee, said holding off until midyear to make the first budget adjustments wasn’t done in the past and that a wait of several months to begin carrying out changes was unnecessary.
Foster said giving the raises another look isn’t “forcing a vote.”
Both Corn-Best and Foster said the amendment is the main reason why they would vote to adopt the budget and that they wouldn't vote to adopt the budget without it.
Perry said he thinks people have a habit of standing by their word, but he also asked the other councilors this: “Let’s put our word on paper.”
If the amendment isn't feasible or plausible “we vote it down,” Perry commented. “That’s all I’m asking for.”
Councilor Cristina Arnold, who has also tried to find a way to fund pay increases as well as improve conditions during recent months, said she also wished the amendment would have been introduced earlier.
“Timing is everything,” she said.
Some employee pay efforts included in this budget were well timed, such as the $15 minimum wage for all city workers and the increase in starting pay for employees with commercial drivers’ licenses to $18 an hour, Arnold explained.
“There were four, five other opportunities to present this amendment and have an open conversation,” she stressed.
Having to vote on it that day presented too little time to form an opinion through research and fact-finding.
“I do kind of consider that strong-arming — because it’s either I do this or be put in a position where I look bad,” she said.
“I do not appreciate it at all,” she added.
“I’m willing to try to find a place of negotiation here,” Perry said. “Let’s move this thing forward.”
Perry said accusations that he was grandstanding, strong-arming or making a last-ditch effort are unwarranted. He also wondered why anyone on the council was surprised by his creating such as amendment because he has made his opposition known for quite some time.
What he did say came as a surprise to him was conflicting information about how the 1% raise came about. Jennings said a committee made the decision but other city officials said the solution was put together by management and staff, Perry said.
Coming to an accord — sort of
Suggestions to the amendment made by Heldenbrand, which he described as conditions for his approval, resulted in its timetable being extended to the council’s regular meeting in October, the month mentioned last by Perry as a viable compromise.
Percentages were removed from the amendment that would suggest the size of any potential increase. “I’m not going to tie the city manager’s hand to premeditated percentages,” Heldenbrand said as he asked for that wording to be omitted.
Heldenbrand also demanded something else: An apology. It appeared he wasn’t directing that demand to Perry, but to Corn-Best for her preference to have a written agreement and not just a verbal one. He looked in her direction when making some remarks, such as that everyone on the council deserves an apology.
“Apparently my word isn’t worth a damn,” he had commented.
Heldenbrand told Perry soon after that “You created a storm here. You need to put the storm to bed.”
Also removed from Perry’s original amendment was language expressing support for the New Mexico Municipal League to stop the state’s retroactive cost assessment for health insurance. As was authorization for the city to take some sort of legal action to stop the collection of this money by the state — either by joining with other municipalities or “initiating a potential class-action lawsuit against the state.”
Some city officials have said this unanticipated expense was a significant reason why the employee raises were so sharply reduced. Roswell alone was required to pay $1.5 million.
After wording was drafted with various suggestions, the final version of the amendment passed by a vote of 6 to 3. Corn, Heldenbrand and Oropesa voted against it.
The council then voted 8 to 1 in favor of the final budget, with Heldenbrand voting no again.
A special Finance Committee meeting occurred before the council meeting on Friday where members recommended the budget-related resolutions to the full council for action. Two resolutions to the 2023 fiscal year budget — final budget adjustments and the fourth quarter report — needed to be recommended ahead of the final budget for the current fiscal year. These resolutions were advanced to councilors for their approval during the following special meeting.
Also during the committee meeting, nearly 30 minutes were spent behind closed doors where City Attorney Hess Yntema discussed legal issues stemming from the state collecting these health insurance payments. Perry had asked what the city was planning to do. Yntema said that type of discussion would need to occur privately.
So, the four members of the Finance Committee, other councilors who were watching the proceeding from the audience as well as Jennings all participated in the private discussion.
Government bodies are allowed to hold such closed-door meetings for various reasons, including pending legal matters, as long as no motions are made or actions are taken.
Revenue for the 2024 fiscal year is projected to be $116.7 million and the gross revenues tax is expected to be $42 million. The city’s starting cash balance for this fiscal year was $67.4 million. The city also has a reserve fund of nearly $12.7 million, which is about three times larger than what the state requires.
Estimated costs for personnel expenses are $49.4 million and operating expenses are $45.7 million.
Air Race proposal
Councilors voted unanimously to approve a resolution that supports a proposal for the Roswell Air Center to partner with the Reno Air Racing Association to host the National Championship Air Races and Airshow.
The association announced that it would hold its last races at the Reno-Stead Airport in Reno this year and then follow up with an air show in 2024 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the event.