Officers were dispatched Sept. 29 at 10:38 a.m. to the 4400 block of North Main Street in reference to a larceny shoplifting. Eight steaks with a combined value of $320 were reported stolen.
Arrests/citations
Gisselle Anahi Avalos was charged Sept. 24 at 2:32 a.m. with aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs while in the 900 block of Mescalero Road.
Juan Diego Moreno was charged Sept. 24 at 4:48 p.m. with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, failure to appear and failure to comply while in the 1600 block of Jackson Drive.
Jorge Angel Lopez-Vasquez was charged with resisting, evading or obstructing an officer Sept. 24 at 8:06 p.m. while at a 300 block of South Richardson Avenue location.
Richard Michael Weir was charged with embezzlement of a vehicle Sept. 25 at 2:36 a.m. while in the 2300 block of North Main Street.
Ernest Lara was charged with shoplifting from a 4500 block of North Main Street location on Sept. 25 at 1:53 p.m. A total of $205.30 in meat and $34.87 in Flex Seal liquid were reported stolen.
Ricardo Emanuel Sanchez was charged with controlled substances, possession prohibited on Sept. 28 at 11:42 a.m. in the 500 block of South Missouri Avenue.
Arson/criminal damage
A $1,000 tinted front window on a vehicle was reported damaged Sept. 24 at 11:24 p.m. at a 400 block of North Main Street address.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 25 at 3:38 a.m. to a burglary in the 400 block of North Main Street. A $500 window, $300 of charity cash boxes and a $400 cash register were reported damaged and $50 in cash was reported stolen.
Police were dispatched Sept. 26 at 1:32 p.m. to the 300 block of East Bland Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A 2006 Mazda was reported to have sustained $500 in damage.
An officer responded Sept. 26 at 4:35 p.m. to a criminal damage call in the 3700 block of North Main Street. A $1,200 AC unit was reported damaged.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Kentucky Avenue Sept. 27 at 9:27 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage call. A 2015 Hyundai was reported to have sustained $500 in damage.
Officers responded Sept. 27 at 12:07 p.m. to an arson call in the 1300 block of South Main Street. A $300 dumpster was reported damaged.
Police were dispatched Sept. 28 at 6:13 p.m. to the 300 block of East 8th Street in reference to a criminal damage call. A set of backdoors valued at $200 were reported damaged.
Larcenies/thefts
Police responded Sept. 23 at 8:08 a.m. to the 1100 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue in reference to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 2014 Volkswagen was reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Garden Avenue Sept. 23 at 11:48 a.m. in reference to a larceny. Cash in the amount of $100 was reported stolen.
Police responded Sept. 23 at 11:59 a.m. to a walk-in call at the police station, to a report of larceny and credit card fraud. Cash in the amount of $448.07 and a $15 wallet were reported stolen.
Officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Mission Arch Drive Sept. 23 at 1:18 p.m. in reference to a report of credit card fraud where $5,224.22 was reported stolen.
Police responded Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of North Washington Avenue. A 1994 Honda Civic was reported stolen.
Scrap metal with a combined value of $900 was reported stolen Sept. 24 at 9:39 a.m. from a 1900 block of Mesa Avenue residence.
Items with a combined value of $180 were reported stolen Sept. 24 at 11:17 a.m. from a 4500 block of North Main Street location.
The following items were reported stolen on Sept. 24 at 11:40 p.m. from a 500 block of East 5th Street address: a $250 Apple watch; a $400 pair of shoes; a $200 Playstation 4; and a $100 pair of shoes.
A $500 dog was reported stolen Sept. 25 at 2:54 a.m. from a 2500 block of North Main Street location.
The following items were reported stolen during a vehicle burglary Sept. 25 at 8:08 a.m. at an 1100 block of North Washington Avenue address: a $1,500 Samsung phone; an iPhone valued at $100; a $200 wrench; a $100 battery: $300 in coins; and $210 in cigarettes.
Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of North Delaware Avenue Sept. 26 at 6:48 a.m. in reference to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. A 1999 Dodge Ram was reported stolen.
A 2001 Honda Rebel motorcycle was reported stolen Sept. 26 at 9:04 a.m. from a 1600 block of West Summit Street address.
On Sept. 26 at 8:45 p.m. a 2013 Nissan Rogue was reported stolen from a 700 block of Union Avenue address.
Officers were dispatched Sept. 27 at 2 p.m. to the 900 block of East Bland Street in reference to a larceny from a motor vehicle. Copper wire valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.
A $1,200 iPhone 11 was reported stolen Sept. 28 at 11:19 a.m from a 1600 block of South Main Street address.
Police responded Sept. 28 at 3:50 p.m. to a larceny call in the 900 block of West Second Street. A $210 galvanized water trough was reported stolen.
A $700 Motorola Edge cellular phone and two Samsung tablets with a combined value of $1,100 were reported stolen Sept. 29 at 1:43 p.m. from a 400 block of Twin Diamond Drive address.
