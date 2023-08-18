4th annual David Gonzalez Memorial 5K run/walk an opportunity to check heart health

Dr. Angelica Rodriguez and Omar Gonzalez display photos of their father David Gonzalez in Cahoon Park, where a run/walk with free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks will take place on Sept. 2. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

As children, Angelica Rodriguez and Omar Gonzalez would wrestle with their father David Gonzalez and play laser tag in the dark. “My dad was like a big kid,” Omar says, smiling.

“I don’t know if it’s interesting or ironic, but my dad had a really big heart for people. You could ask him for anything, and he would do whatever he could to help you.”