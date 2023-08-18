4th annual David Gonzalez Memorial 5K run/walk an opportunity to check heart health

As children, Angelica Rodriguez and Omar Gonzalez would wrestle with their father David Gonzalez and play laser tag in the dark. “My dad was like a big kid,” Omar says, smiling.
“I don’t know if it’s interesting or ironic, but my dad had a really big heart for people. You could ask him for anything, and he would do whatever he could to help you.”
Their father died in May 2019 of complications of undetected heart disease. Now, Angelica and Omar are working to educate others on the importance of heart health.
On September 2, they are sponsoring a run/walk at Cahoon Park that features a pancake breakfast at the finish line; a “show and shine” car show; food trucks, vendor booths and prizes. The event includes free blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks provided by Blue Cross Blue Shield and Lovelace Regional Hospital. Blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol numbers are vital to keeping track of your overall heart health.
“My dad was big with the community, so we want to have a big community event for everyone to come out and have a good time,” Omar says. Registration for the event is also community-minded: people are asked to bring non-perishable food items for the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell food pantry. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the run/walk begins at 8 a.m.
“When my father was evaluated, what they discovered was there was a genetic component to his heart attack,” Angelica says. Gonzalez was an active person who didn’t eat red meat; he kept an eye on his cholesterol and triglyceride numbers. “One of the reasons we're wanting to do the walk is to understand the genetic component of heart disease.”
According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women — but heart disease can be treated if caught early. A heart screening is a preventative test that people can schedule with Lovelace Regional Hospital. In addition, a healthy diet, exercising, avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol can help your heart stay strong.
The community-centered run/walk is fitting as Gonzalez was a source of support to all in the community. “He treated everyone like they were his kid,” Angelica says. “He took care of them, encouraged them and supported them.” Her father strengthened her resolve to complete school and become an audiologist. “I know I wouldn’t have done that without his support. My goal is to be like him.”
Omar remembers his father as supporting his own development as a father. “My dad never gave up on me. He was always encouraging me.” Omar has five daughters and four grandchildren, and he works as a supervisor at the Roswell Air Center.
The siblings miss their father tremendously and mourn the fact that he died at the premature age of 63. “Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and nobody really talks about it,” Omar describes. “When we were growing up, we thought older people would get heart attacks. But it can hit you at any age of your life.”
Frank Gonzalez remembers working in nearby cotton fields with his brother during the summer when they were kids. “He turned to the great city of Roswell and said ‘why not me!’ Nothing was going to stop him.” Frank recalls that when David was 12, he ran a marathon.
David Gonzalez's life accomplishments are long. “He became the number one news anchor, was a radio host, successful cable television manager, a city councilor, championship softball manager and at the completion of his life’s journey, a number-one loving and caring brother, son, husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend to all," Frank shares.
“He paid attention and I think that was the driving force in what he did," Angelica says. Her father was a longtime news director at KBIM-TV. "He was aware and he really listened. He would ask questions and be inquisitive.”
Angelica and Omar describe their father as being a peaceful person who mediated conflict for others. “He was known as ‘The Golden Voice’ because his voice resonated.” Gonzalez made announcements at the football and basketball games and graduations in town. “He was pretty involved.”
At one point, Gonzalez played the role of announcer at three area high schools. “He made sure the kids had their names said correctly because he felt they had earned that honor,” Angelica says. “He wanted to honor them. He was always about honoring people and their successes.”
Omar shares, “I miss his laugh. I miss his smile. I still feel him encouraging me. It’s been four years, but I’m still trying to be like him.”
Angelica says she still hears the lessons her father taught them. She sees her father in her brother, and other people have commented they see much of Gonzalez in her. “He lives on in us. He’s left his mark and I’m hoping we can live up to that and continue to make him proud.”
Omar recognizes the deep impression his father left on him. “Every time we went somewhere, my dad would see at least two or three people and have to stop and talk to them. And now, my kids make fun of me. Now if I run into people, they’re like, ‘Alright, Grandpa.’”
Their father is with them still. “I’m constantly thinking every day, how would Dad handle this?” Angelica says. “What would Dad have done? What would he say?”
Omar nods. “He was my best friend. He was always there for me with words of wisdom.”
For more information about the run/walk, call Omar Gonzalez at 575-420-8402.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.