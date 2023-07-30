Celestino and Josefita Candelaria hold hands like teenagers newly in love — who don’t want to let go. When Josefita leaned away for a moment, Celestino sensed her absence.

“He asks for her all day long,” Dora Martinez, 80, says of her father, who is dressed in a turquoise dress shirt and khaki pants. “If she gets up, he wants to know where she went.”