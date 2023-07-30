Celestino and Josefita Candelaria hold hands like teenagers newly in love — who don’t want to let go. When Josefita leaned away for a moment, Celestino sensed her absence.
“He asks for her all day long,” Dora Martinez, 80, says of her father, who is dressed in a turquoise dress shirt and khaki pants. “If she gets up, he wants to know where she went.”
Last weekend, Celestino and Josefita celebrated their 81st wedding anniversary. On Wednesday, the couple sat close on their maroon couch in Midway, a wide window beaming sun behind them through gauzy white curtains. They held hands.
Family photos fill their living room, pictures of their eight children, 20 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren. Three of their children were visiting in person — Dora, Rudy and Terri — siblings who laugh with ease and often complete each other’s sentences.
“I think Dad doesn’t realize she has gotten older and can’t do everything she did before,” Dora, the eldest child, says. “He hasn’t seen her in such a long time.” Celestino is blind; the shadows turned completely dark about 15 years ago. “He doesn’t realize she’s aged, too.”
“She took care of him until she couldn’t, which was about a year ago,” says Terri, the youngest. “They’ve done a lot in their lives and worked really hard. When he retired, she took really good care of him after he lost his vision.”
Celestino, who will be 101 in October, remembers an earlier version of his wife, working with him in the store he built and taking care of the cooking and cleaning at home. “He still sees her as she was before,” Rudy says. Josefita is 95; she likes to watch birds eat seeds from feeders and splash in bird baths in the backyard.
The couple married when Josefita was 14 and Celestino was 20, around the same time Celestino joined the Army. Their first two years of marriage were spent apart. Dora was born one day before their first wedding anniversary.
Growing up, Celestino had five siblings. “They were left mainly by themselves because their dad had to work,” Rudy shares. “The kids grew up taking care of each other.” Celestino’s mother died in childbirth.
All three Candelaria brothers were in the military. Celestino served from 1942-1944 in the Battle of the Bulge and Korea. “Since Dad got out of the service, we couldn’t have a gun around the house. Ask him about the war? Not a word. All three brothers would say nothing about the war. They say sometimes if you talk about things, it helps you?” Rudy pauses. “It doesn’t.”
“We would hear things once in a while,” Dora says. “That he was in a hospital in Germany.” The conversation trails off. Other details of the war seem lost to time.
Celestino worked as a sharecropper, truck driver, general maintenance with the city and with the schools. Then he built a tire shop in Midway where he fixed flats and pumped gas. He earned the name Candyman by giving out free candy to kids.
Josefita worked alongside Celestino. “My mom was the one who used to run the store,” Rudy says. “She was the one who did the paperwork.”
The couple moved to their current home in the early 1970s from a five-acre property where the family kept sheep, goats, pigs, horses and a cow. “It was a lot of fun,” Dora shares. “I enjoyed being a kid.”
Rudy agrees. “I enjoyed my young life, too.” Celestino and Josefita worked to give their children opportunities in life, including education. Six of the eight children completed college.
The core value of family keeps the couple vital in their old age. “Neither one of them take pills for anything,” Rudy says. “All they take are vitamins.” A strong work ethic also helps.
“If he wasn’t blind, he’d be out there mowing the lawn,” Rudy declares, laughing, the 105-degree afternoon not the barrier preventing Celestino from yard work.
Indeed, Celestino is sturdy as a centenarian — he eats saltwater taffy throughout the day, sent from a son in Delaware. He chews tobacco, a switch from the cigarettes he used to smoke.
“He has to have his tobacco,” Dora begins. “He has to have his tobacco and he has to have his Jim Beam every night,” Rudy finishes. Everyone laughs at how Celestino has defied the laws of conventional wisdom.
These days, Celestino and Josefita are rarely apart. They have three caretakers who come in shifts. Their children visit regularly; Dora lives down the road and stops by every day. The siblings each take a week to be with their parents.
“They get waited on all day long,” Rudy observes. Celestino unwraps a white taffy. “He gets everything he wants, and she gets everything she wants,” Dora agrees.
Celestino and Josefita sit on the couch and hold hands. Josefita leans close to her husband. Everything they want is here now — each other, in a love that lasts a lifetime.
