When Rollah Aston, 72, was a child, he and his brother Sam had a Cocker Spaniel mix named Fluffy who, over time, gave birth to nearly 75 puppies. “Spaying and neutering wasn’t common then,” Aston recalls. “I grew up surrounded by dogs and puppies.”

While Aston and his brother helped take care of Fluffy’s puppies and find them good homes, there are too many dogs without homes in Roswell. When Aston was young, he and his brother “never had a situation where we couldn’t find a dog a home,” but we are not as lucky in Roswell.