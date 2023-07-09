When Rollah Aston, 72, was a child, he and his brother Sam had a Cocker Spaniel mix named Fluffy who, over time, gave birth to nearly 75 puppies. “Spaying and neutering wasn’t common then,” Aston recalls. “I grew up surrounded by dogs and puppies.”
While Aston and his brother helped take care of Fluffy’s puppies and find them good homes, there are too many dogs without homes in Roswell. When Aston was young, he and his brother “never had a situation where we couldn’t find a dog a home,” but we are not as lucky in Roswell.
These days, Aston volunteers at the Humane Society. He arrives early in the morning with his ball cap and coffee, his clothes not too fancy so he can get down on the floor with the dogs. Two of the dogs most excited to see him are Angel and Goldilocks.
Angel, a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, is about a year old and roughly 15 pounds — white with camel-colored spots. “She lived with an elderly man who couldn’t keep her and turned her in.” Aston spends time with Angel in a room where she sniffs around and tucks herself in a corner. “She likes to hide.”
Goldilocks, a roughly 50-pound Husky mix, is about five years old and has been at the Humane Society for two months. She affectionately wraps her paw around Aston’s arm as he talks to her and runs a brush through her thick maple and white coat. Goldilocks has bright blue eyes and is gentle, with lots of energy. “Her fur is so soft,” Aston says. He asks if she’s had a walk. “Good girl,” he repeats, brushing her.
The volunteers who spend time with the dogs are a vital part of the organization’s commitment to overall animal health. “We can always use volunteers,” one staff member says — someone to walk the dogs, clean the kennels and volunteer in the thrift store next door to the Humane Society. “Everybody here loves the animals and wants the best for them.”
Angel finds a safe spot in the corner of the room. “Hi, Angel,” Aston says gently, almost a song. “It’s OK.” His voice, the voice of a musician, is calming.
Angel responds with round affectionate eyes when Aston speaks to her, turning her head toward him, her ears alert. “On Wednesday when I was here, I just went over on my hands and knees and petted her and talked to her.”
Angel’s eyes grow sleepy, lulled by Aston’s baritone. “She gets a little dreamy when she hears my voice.” Being in the kennel near other dogs is noisy and stressful. In the quiet room with Aston, she can rest and take comfort.
The dogs at the Humane Society need a home, but in the space between, they need someone to share kindness with them.
Aston imagines Angel’s ideal future family. “Someone who can spend time with her and talk to her and take her out would be ideal.” Angel turns her head toward Aston, blinking peacefully. “She just needs someone who can spend time with her. Someone who can make her feel comfortable and feel at home.”
Dogs offer companionship, reduce stress and encourage physical activity through regular walks. Adopting a dog is a great way to keep your spirits up and your body healthy. Every dog at the Humane Society is a new best friend waiting for someone to adopt them.
Aston has been working with Angel once or twice a week for the last month. “I talk to her and she’ll run around the room to get some exercise.”
Twice a week, on Wednesday and Friday mornings, Aston takes two other dogs and Goldilocks separately for a walk, each for about 15 minutes. “We haven’t gotten to the point where we’re doing that with Angel yet.”
After a time, Angel finds a spot near an empty litter box where she falls asleep. Aston gets down on his hands and knees and talks to her. “That’s OK, sweetheart,” he says. “You’re a good girl.”
Angel leans into him as he pets her and shares a wish. “Someday you’re going to have a really nice home.” He strokes her velvety ears and rubs her belly. “You’ll feel free and loved and secure.”
The comforting words are like a lullaby. “You’ll be fine, Angel. You’ll be fine,” he promises. “You’re a good girl.”
