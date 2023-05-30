On a hot Friday afternoon at the end of a long week, Josh Bay wears his work boots and a long-sleeved black shirt with a small imprint of a red chili pepper. His dog Onyx, a black pug, barks from behind a cedar gate. Little Girl, an eight-year-old caramel-colored chihuahua, frightens away a tiny spotted lizard sunning itself in the dirt.
Bay has a vision for his neighborhood and his community. “Someday I want my garden to feed up to ten families,” he says, readjusting his khaki sun hat. His wired earbuds hang loosely around his neck, ready to stream the worship music he listens to as he works in the garden. Ten families would be 40-60 people. From basil to blueberries to broccoli to banana trees, Bay is well on his way to growing his vision of community.
This is a story about a home garden, but more than that, this is a story about family, and one man trying to make the world a better place.
Bay knew he wanted to pursue a home garden last spring when his father-in-law built his first garden box, an inspiration for Bay to get outside and start his own garden. He keeps going because he wants to cut down on food waste and have better quality ingredients in his kitchen.
Bay examines the container pots that grow three different variants of potatoes: reds, purples and Yukon golds. “You can pretty much tell which ones are which by the base of the root,” Bay says.
They’ll take about three months to grow and be ready in the middle of August. Sometimes Bay deals with ants, but otherwise the plants aren’t bothered by pests. He covers the plants with pallets if storm clouds threaten.
Bay’s 10-year-old daughter, Eternity, describes her strawberry plant, lying in a sunny spot on the patio. “I’ve eaten like 15,” she says. “They taste different than the store’s. More fresh.”
Overhead, a common sparrow chases a Mississippi Kite, keeping the larger bird away from a nest. Eternity puckers and pretends to eat a strawberry. “Some of them are tart and good, and some of them are super sweet and juicy.”
Father and daughter point out the onions and lettuce, the squash and corn. Heirloom tomatoes are Bay’s favorite. “Ugly tomatoes,” Bay says, smiling.
Twelve-year-old Jordynn watches from the stoop, the garden the perfect place for the family to congregate and talk. On the porch, Bay’s wife and mother-in-law chat in their lawn chairs, no cell phone or screen in sight.
Bay removes his hat and smooths his hair. “And over here we have the blueberries.” He grins at Eternity. “I’ve already picked three beautiful blueberries off here, although I didn’t get to eat them.” His sly look indicates Eternity is the culprit.
Bay shares a couple tips for local gardeners. “If they’re going to do beds, do filler like wood chips to cut down on soil cost,” he says. “You’ll also want to mulch your beds to retain moisture. Plus mulch adds a pop of color to your garden.”
“We did brown last year, so now we’re doing red,” Eternity adds. “We’re switching it up a little.” The garden is a family affair, a chance to be outside and work together.
Bay’s garden is a nice combination of function and aesthetic: mammoth sunflowers, four o’clocks, an aloe plant (placed high on a window ledge to avoid poisoning the dogs), an avocado tree, broccoli, Anaheim chili peppers, green beans, black-eyed peas, garlic, seascape strawberries, cucumbers, okra, cantaloupe, chives and garlic.
At the end of summer, friends and family will gather to share the bounty of Bay’s harvest. A white porcelain bowl of lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and green beans will pass from hand to hand: Bay’s vision to create community through seeds, sun and tender care.