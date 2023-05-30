On a hot Friday afternoon at the end of a long week, Josh Bay wears his work boots and a long-sleeved black shirt with a small imprint of a red chili pepper. His dog Onyx, a black pug, barks from behind a cedar gate. Little Girl, an eight-year-old caramel-colored chihuahua, frightens away a tiny spotted lizard sunning itself in the dirt.

Bay has a vision for his neighborhood and his community. “Someday I want my garden to feed up to ten families,” he says, readjusting his khaki sun hat. His wired earbuds hang loosely around his neck, ready to stream the worship music he listens to as he works in the garden. Ten families would be 40-60 people. From basil to blueberries to broccoli to banana trees, Bay is well on his way to growing his vision of community.