A network of care at University High School lets teen moms and their children thrive

On Tuesday, seniors Devany Cerenil, Kaitlynn Madrid and Juliana Lopez are in their homeroom classroom at University High School fixing their hair with a flatiron.
They wake at dawn to care for children and siblings; they work jobs and go to school. Time is a precious resource, and fixing their hair is a luxury they squeeze in when they can.
On top of caring for their families, they are attending classes and working toward their high school diploma with plans for college and a career.
The girls gather under a rainbow mural bursting with red and gold like the bloom of a lush aspen tree — surely a visual representation of their bright personalities and equally bright futures. They make silly faces and throw peace signs, as teenagers do.
Everyone calls them ‘girls,’ and they are, but the word doesn’t feel reflective of their internal fortitude and bravery, not to mention the amount of work they accomplish in a day.
The mothers are part of New Mexico GRADS — Graduation Reality And Dual-role Skills — a statewide program for pregnant mothers and parenting teens. The program has 25 sites across the state; the program at University High School is the largest.
Jamie Nevarez, University High School GRADS teacher, watched 11 students graduate with their high school diploma last May. Nevarez won a prestigious statewide award for her support of students. One reason the program is so successful “is a lot of programs are turning to online, so it’s harder to assist teen parents. We want face to face, in-person learning here.”
The network of care the school provides includes an on-site, licensed child development center. The school has a community of care and mutual support where everyone is working together toward the same goals — graduation, healthy relationships, solid self-esteem and the ability to blossom in every future context, including college and career.
The girls circle up in school desks and swap stories. Diapers are expensive, as are baby wipes. Sleep is hard to come by. Single parenthood is better than life with a toxic partner. For many, their parents aren’t helping out, either. They have each other and their teachers for support.
“It’s a lot,” they agree. “It’s hard.” But sometimes, enumerating the challenges isn’t worth the effort. A better use of internal toughness is to stay focused on the goals they have in front of them.
“I put my son to bed and stay up until 1 a.m. to do my homework,” says Madrid, 18. “It’s just a routine I do.” In the mornings, she takes her siblings to school in addition to getting herself and her son to University High.
“It’s life,” says Cerenil, 17, who is taking three college classes at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and working in the evening as a shift manager at a restaurant. She closes the restaurant, goes home for a few hours of sleep and is up again the next morning to care for her son and head to school.
“I’m going to major in psychology and criminology. My schedule is kind of weird, but I’m getting through it.” She has a younger brother the same age as her son, born 10 days apart. “I’m getting there. I know I am.”
Madrid reflects on the support she received from her older sister, the first person Madrid told about her pregnancy. “We didn’t have our mother growing up, so my sister was the only one who was there.” Madrid’s eyes fill with tears; she covers her face and begins to cry. Cerenil stands up and wraps Madrid in a hug.
The moment is tender. The girls feel a kinship with one another. “You can relate with them in so many ways,” says Lopez, 18. “If you talk to a regular person, they won’t understand.”
Parenthood is difficult even for those with privileges — a partner, an education, a tiny nest egg in a savings account and possibly a health plan. With time and plenty of their own internal resolve, one day the girls will have these affordances, but in the meantime, a person can’t help but wish for some kind of metaphorical, protective bubble wrap to pack all their hope and optimism tightly to them for those moments when challenges come, as they always do.
During her pregnancy, Madrid wasn’t getting along with her father. “It was just me and my sister.” Her sister was with her in the delivery room and has since become a mother herself. “It is an amazing bond. It’s a baby bond with her now.”
“You all built your support system,” says Nevarez from her position behind the desk. “You had to build support systems that love your children as much as they love you.” As their teacher, Nevarez has infectious, optimistic energy. Last April, she took nine teen moms and six of their kids to Las Cruces to tour New Mexico State University. She collects clothing for babies and toddlers in a closet at the school for the girls to exchange with each other as their children grow.
“The teachers show they care. They really help us out,” says Cerenil. “Here, you know your baby is going to be safe because you’re in the same building with them,” says Madrid. “Your classmates’ kids all play along with each other. They give us bonding time with our kids during school.” The kids in the day care join the mothers during lunch.
We walk down two halls to the day care where the children are mid-nap. Any person who’s reared a child or any person who’s watched movies about them knows when a child is sleeping, you do not wake them up, not even for a photo in the newspaper. Instead, we stand in the hall and whisper.
Lopez, 18, has child care at home so she doesn’t use the day care. She dropped out of high school during the pandemic but made the effort to come back to school. “It was a little bit hard, but I got through it,” she says. “Being a mom made me stronger.”
Dina Salmon, director of the day care, says: “I think it’s important for these girls to be able to get their high school diploma, go to college and have every opportunity.” Salmon’s mother had to drop out of high school when she was a pregnant teenager, so Salmon knows how vital the program at University High School is.
Soon, the moms will begin working on an eight-week parenting course called ‘Triple P Parenting,’ which will give them certification from the state and cords at graduation. Their educational focus will be on children ages 0-12.
Their days are full, but the mothers are dedicated to finishing school and being good parents. “My baby motivated me to go back to school to get my diploma,” Madrid shares.
“Life is going to be tough,” Cerenil says. “But we’ll get through,” Lopez finishes. Together, they head down the hall and file into the classroom. Time to hit the books.
For more information on the New Mexico GRADS program, see nmgrads.org.
