A network of care at University High School lets teen moms and their children thrive

Kaitlynn Madrid, Juliana Lopez, Devany Cerenil, Arayana Primera and Hashly Chairez support each other as they work toward earning their diplomas at University High School.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

On Tuesday, seniors Devany Cerenil, Kaitlynn Madrid and Juliana Lopez are in their homeroom classroom at University High School fixing their hair with a flatiron.

They wake at dawn to care for children and siblings; they work jobs and go to school. Time is a precious resource, and fixing their hair is a luxury they squeeze in when they can.