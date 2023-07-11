The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association honored outstanding leaders in the community with a traditional banquet on Friday, July 7, at the New Mexico Military Institute’s VMV Hall.
Those honored included Mary Lou Glass for Lifetime Achievement; Barry Mathison for Outstanding Leader; Eric Evertson for Commitment to Youth; Shelby Dutton for Alumni Leadership; and Peppers Grill & Bar for Organizational Achievement.
Perry McCreary presented Mathison’s posthumous Outstanding Leader award to the Mathison family. “It still hasn’t registered with me that Barry is no longer with us. I still expect to be able to call him and see him.”
The two attended Goddard High School together, but McCreary didn’t know Mathison well until college. “I just thought he was a good-looking hockey player from Minnesota that came to steal the hearts of cheerleaders,” McCreary said on Friday to bittersweet laughter.
The summer before his first semester at New Mexico State University, McCreary was cruising down Main Street in his 1969 Mustang when Mathison pulled up next to him in his black, raised Toyota 4 x 4 and rolled down his window.
“Do you need a roommate?” Mathison asked. The two pulled over to the parking lot of J&L Jewelers, where McCreary worked at the time, and where he later designed Mathison’s wedding ring.
The simple question turned out to be transformative. “Changed my life forever by knowing Barry. Not only did we become best friends, we became like brothers.”
McCreary is affectionately called Uncle Perry by Mathison's children. “If you knew him, your life was better for knowing him,” McCreary said in a phone interview.
McCreary was best man in Mathison’s wedding and is godfather to Mathison’s first child, Logan.
“Being a Baptist, I guess that didn’t go over well,” McCreary said at the banquet. The audience laughed but could hear the grief in McCreary’s voice and how much he would miss his friend.
“He gave 110% to everything he did. Faith, family and community,” McCreary said. McCreary and Mathison’s children grew up together, seeing each other on the baseball field, birthday parties or when the two families went camping. “I still can’t believe he’s gone.”
Another person honored at the banquet was Eric Evertson for Commitment to Youth.
“I nominated Eric because I don’t know another individual who exemplifies character and integrity like he does,” Amy McVay Tellez said in a phone interview. “He is a remarkable human being. He brings out the good in people so they can shine in their unique way.”
Desi Aguilar agrees. “There’s so much to say about Eric.” Evertson was involved with Leadership Roswell and the Teen Leadership Institute for over 15 years in addition to teaching at the New Mexico Military Institute.
“It’s ironic that I’m an educator,” Evertson said in a phone interview. “I didn’t like high school.” In college he started asking himself, “What is my life purpose?”
Evertson encourages young people to similarly ask big philosophical questions and reflect meaningfully so they can realize their full potential. “We have these times when the heart needs encouragement.” He uses experiential learning to prompt resiliency in the face of challenge.
“Life is about transition,” Evertson says, who has since moved away. “Don’t be sad that it’s over. Be happy that it happened.”
The Leadership Roswell Alumni Association banquet was a chance to appreciate our blessings are more than happy accidents.
Memories take us back — to the summer before college, a rolled-down car window and a fortuitous question. Maybe the time seemed simpler then, the cars idling in the parking lot, but we had the whole open road in front of us, a friendship steady as a road with no stop signs.
