A swim under the sun, a sprint in damp Crocs

Luke Yates, 13, jumped out of the pool and raced to the folded towel where his shoes lay. He knew he would have to make up time on the run.
Last year’s Splash & Dash, a swim/run race, featured 26 contenders, and Luke came out of the pool second-to-last in his heat. His heart was pounding. But running is his strong suit.
“I passed a lot of people,” he remembers of his run at Saturday’s Splash & Dash race clinic.
Perry Toles, once known as “The Dominator” of multi-sport world championships, hosted the clinic at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell’s outdoor pool in preparation for the Splash & Dash this Saturday.
For the 2023 version of the race, Luke expects to be first out of the pool. He’s trained all year with his swim coach, and he runs three days a week with his friends. “I’m going to go fast. I’m going to flip-turn for sure.” Kids ages 11-15 will swim 50 yards and run 500 meters.
Luke sprints in Crocs, although “other footwear was suggested,” says his dad, Bryan, with good humor.
“You can slide them on easily, and they’re all-weather shoes,” Luke responds. Turns out, Luke is right.
“You do not want to wear socks,” coach Toles tells the participants congregated by the pool. Toles explains race strategy in a white singlet and running shorts. He models two different pairs of slip-on shoes.
“The reason you don’t want to put on socks is because it takes time.” The transition between the swim and the run is meant to be quick. Toles suggests competitors run with their goggles still fastened to their heads. “The win always comes down to the run.”
Elizabeth Vidal, 9, runs barefoot. She isn’t worried about stepping on marshmallows or puppies. “They won’t be on the course,” she explains. Kids 10 and younger will swim 25 yards and run 250 meters.
Elizabeth prefers swimming over running. “I like swimming better because it’s more fun. I get cold in the water.” The midmorning sun radiates heat overhead as OneRepublic’s “I Ain’t Worried” thumps from nearby speakers, reminding us with an upbeat tempo that time is running out and there’s no need to take life slow.
The open sky has wisps of white clouds, and the pool is crystal-clear blue. Luke jumps in and begins swimming, his reach long, elbows high. He swims to the end of the pool without stopping.
Gabriel Vidal, Elizabeth’s father, will race in the adult division, two 500-meter runs with a 50-yard swim in between. “Gabriel is going to compete against a 36-year-old who does a lot of triathlons,” Toles says, inspiring friendly rivalry. “But I don’t think he’s as fast as you on the run.”
Vidal, also comfortably wearing a singlet, coaches cross-country and track at Roswell High School. He appears unfazed by the conjuring of an enigmatic triathlete lacking a name.
“You might have a lot of people who can swim,” Toles says. “You might have even more people who can run. But how many people can swim and run at a level where they can compete?”
Without puppies or marshmallows to get under your feet, Saturday is the perfect chance to be outside to do a little swimming and running.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the outdoor pool at ENMU-R, 20 West Martin Street. Sign-up is $10 for kids and $20 for adults with proceeds to benefit Harvest Ministries. All who compete will get a commemorative shirt.
To sign up, visit https://www.trisignup.com/Race/NM/Roswell/SUPERKIDSSplashDash.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.