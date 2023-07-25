A swim under the sun, a sprint in damp Crocs

Luke Yates swims in a fast, straight line as Elizabeth Vidal and Perry Toles paddle and glide. The cool water and wide open sky affirm the bliss of a Saturday in late summer.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Luke Yates, 13, jumped out of the pool and raced to the folded towel where his shoes lay. He knew he would have to make up time on the run.

Last year’s Splash & Dash, a swim/run race, featured 26 contenders, and Luke came out of the pool second-to-last in his heat. His heart was pounding. But running is his strong suit.