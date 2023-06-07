107 N. Kentucky Ave.

A zoning change for this lot at 107 N. Kentucky Ave. faces objections from appellant Tom Jennings at a zoning appeal hearing before City Council Thursday.

 Clarke Condé Photo

When members of the Roswell City Council meet this week, they will consider whether to have the city staff contract with American Medical Response (AMR) for ambulance service, among 38 other items on their agenda.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., Meeting Room A.