When members of the Roswell City Council meet this week, they will consider whether to have the city staff contract with American Medical Response (AMR) for ambulance service, among 38 other items on their agenda.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Roswell Convention Center, 912 N. Main St., Meeting Room A.
The current annual contract of $165,000 with AMR expires on June 30. The annual cost will rise to between $1.35 to $1.4 million as of July 1. AMR initially asked for annual compensation of $2.6 million, but negotiations have resulted in a lesser amount, according to city staff.
Roswell represents Chaves County and its access to this service as well.
In a separate, but related item, councilors are also being asked to decide whether to advertise for a public hearing, with the focus being whether to determine if the city should create a funding mechanism for its own city ambulance service.
This would occur through the adoption of a Municipal Gross Receipts Tax of five-sixteenths (0.3125%). This tax would pay for its “creation, maintenance, operation, debts, repair, improvement, expansion, and reserve fund.”
The city’s goal is to raise $1.25 million during the 2024 fiscal year, then $5 million a year moving forward, as proposed in Ordinance 23-10, as a way to ensure a city ambulance system has enough money to weather financial difficulties.
Spring River Zoo and Park
Approval of Resolution 23-21 by councilors would repeal earlier resolutions pertaining to the Spring River Zoo and Park, specifically 19-83 and 20-72, and again make it free to use. That would be the result of removing the cost recovery requirements as well as established fees and charges, respectively.
It has been determined by city staff that efforts to collect these fees were more costly than what was made as a result of charging them. Making the fishing pond, train and carousel all useable are among ideas meant to increase the number of visitors to the attraction.
Public Hearings
There are three public hearings on this meeting's agenda.
Ordinance: Consider adopting Ordinance 23-08, which would amend the dedication of a Municipal Local Option Gross Receipts Tax and to unrestrict the one-sixteenth Environmental Gross Receipts Tax that began in 2017.
Cannabis: Approval of a zoning change, case 23-004, that includes variance changes and a zone change to Commercial Cannabis Establishment for 711 N. Union Ave., where there is a plan to operate an adult-use recreational and medical retail cannabis operation with an existing press lab.
Appeal: The Planning and Zoning Commission's approval in April of a rezoning request of 107 N. Kentucky Ave. from residential to commercial business, case 23-003, is being appealed. The property owners, James and Bianca Cheney, as well as the appellant, Tom Jennings, will be allowed to speak during this quasi-judicial hearing.
Resolutions
MainStreet: Councilors will consider whether to relinquish the city’s authority as the fiscal agent for MainStreet Roswell’s Great Blocks economic development project to Chaves County. This would also result in a new location downtown for an outdoor entertainment venue. It would be placed in a lot directly east of the Chaves County Courthouse and the parking lot immediately behind the courthouse if councilors agree to this idea. The move would also save the city about $400,000.
Golf course: A restructuring and overall increase of rates and fees charged by Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River has been recommended by members of the city's Legal Committee after councilors sent it back for further review during their meeting in May.
