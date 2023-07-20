A visit to the food pantry nourishes hope

James Woody and Frank Gonzalez work together in Cosmo's Cupboard, the food pantry at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell. The pantry needs donations of canned goods, frozen foods and personal hygiene products. 

 Sarah Treschl Photo

James Woody was sitting behind his desk, his characteristic tub of Red Vines licorice set out for anyone who needed a midday sugar boost, when a student dropped in, clearly distressed, her face red and splotchy from crying. She surveyed the food pantry at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell with astonishment.

“I didn’t know this existed,” she said, scanning the shelves of cereal and canned vegetables, the racks of personal hygiene products like shampoo and toothpaste. A freezer held ham and cheese sandwiches, pizza, cheeseburgers and breakfast burritos.