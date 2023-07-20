A visit to the food pantry nourishes hope

James Woody was sitting behind his desk, his characteristic tub of Red Vines licorice set out for anyone who needed a midday sugar boost, when a student dropped in, clearly distressed, her face red and splotchy from crying. She surveyed the food pantry at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell with astonishment.
“I didn’t know this existed,” she said, scanning the shelves of cereal and canned vegetables, the racks of personal hygiene products like shampoo and toothpaste. A freezer held ham and cheese sandwiches, pizza, cheeseburgers and breakfast burritos.
The student’s visit in May coincided with the release of a University of New Mexico survey that showed more than two-thirds of New Mexico students experience food insecurity — defined by the United States Department of Agriculture as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.” Students can receive a week’s worth of meals and snacks in the food pantry at ENMU-R simply by showing their student identification card.
“I’m a single mom,” the student disclosed while Woody helped her select groceries — chicken noodle soup, trail mix, egg biscuits and more. Students who visit the pantry get 35 to 40 pounds of food. “I’m not sure if I’ll be able to start college again in the fall.”
“I have an extra computer,” Woody offered gently. “Let’s sit down and find some scholarships you can apply for.” In addition to receiving food, the student qualified for the Cosmo Cares grant, emergency funding students don’t need to pay back.
“You gave me so much hope,” the student expressed. The hope was more than simply knowing she could feed herself and her child. In the food pantry, a person starts to understand the expression: “Food is love.” Food isn’t simply a tangible resource that solves the physical problem of hunger.
Not being hungry or worrying about how you’ll feed your family means you can focus on more important things. You can study for your chemistry exam without the headache that comes from low blood sugar or accidentally falling asleep. You can read your child a bedtime story and give them your undivided attention instead of worrying about what you’ll feed them for breakfast when payday is a week away. You can work a full shift at the cafe without sneaking fries off the plates you bus, a small loss of personal dignity that over time erodes your self-esteem.
The shelves in the pantry need filling before the start of school next month. “I'll take whatever I can get,” Woody says. “The biggest thing I need right now would probably be canned meat products like chicken. I like to give out chicken with a one-pound package of rice and beans.” If people can’t drive to campus, Woody will pick up the donation himself.
In addition to food, Woody helps students think about how they might cook and prepare the food they receive. “One of the recipes I give students is canned chicken and a little mayonnaise, a little pickle relish, and you have an instant chicken salad. They're like, wow.”
Woody shops for food at Walmart on Friday afternoons, then takes the food back to the pantry to sort and display on the shelves. He doesn’t take a lunch break because he wants to be in the pantry to help students who are finishing their morning classes and heading to work. He brings grapes to eat when time allows.
“My dad always taught me that no matter how little you have in this world, there's always somebody who has less.” Woody’s grandfather had untreated diabetes and became blind, so Woody’s father took on the role of supporting the family. “My father quit school between fourth and fifth grade.”
Woody follows his father’s example every day in his work at the pantry. “I talk with the students when they're here. I make sure everything's going well. I like helping people out.”
As we chat about the need for more food on the shelves, a student pokes his head in the door. “I came to see if you have a little sack lunch,” he says shyly. “I got hungry.” The two men revisit what appears to be an earlier conversation about the student’s plans for college in the fall. “I told him if my old brain could do it, he can do it,” Woody laughs. Woody entered college after working as an aircraft mechanic.
That’s how Woody makes lifelong impressions — one meal, one conversation at a time.
“Woody can communicate with students, and that's very important. He's a good communicator,” says Frank Gonzalez, temporarily stationed in the food pantry while the Physical Education Center is closed for renovation. The two men have known each other since 2010 when Woody visited the Physical Education Center with his son to play racquetball.
Gonzalez and Woody have a long friendship. They enjoy serving students together. “Serving the students,” says Gonzalez. “That’s our main purpose,” Woody finishes.
You can set up a donation to the food pantry at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell by calling Woody at 575-624-7251.
