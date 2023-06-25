A wall to remember — and perhaps even revisit

Roswell City Manager Chad Cole, in white shirt, is among people who were the first to place padlocks with written messages on a frame wall with numerous horizontal cables. The lock wall went up on Friday next to the Visitors Center.

 Terri Harber Photo

Roswell has added a new stop for tourists: A lock wall next to the Visitors Center at the corner of Main and Fifth streets.

Unlike many other cities where people have been using existing fences, bridges and other spots to leave padlocks containing their personal messages, Roswell now has a place specifically for people to hang and display these locks.