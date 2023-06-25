A wall to remember — and perhaps even revisit

Roswell has added a new stop for tourists: A lock wall next to the Visitors Center at the corner of Main and Fifth streets.
Unlike many other cities where people have been using existing fences, bridges and other spots to leave padlocks containing their personal messages, Roswell now has a place specifically for people to hang and display these locks.
This wall was undergoing finishing touches on Friday — a week before the start of the UFO Festival. The Home Depot donated materials and labor for the wall, a sturdy frame with numerous horizontal metal cables spaced wide enough to hold rows of small padlocks.
People with the city and Home Depot were the first to place padlocks on the wall while the supports were still firming up.
The Visitors Center will be selling padlocks with the city’s logo, but people are encouraged to bring their own padlocks to add their messages of love, recognition or joy to the new wall.
Roswell City Manager Chad Cole placed a padlock for Jerry Salyards, his father-in-law. Salyards worked at the Home Depot for years but now has stage-four cancer.
Cole said later he sent pictures of the lock wall to Salyards and heard “he was really glad to see it.”
Amanda Dickerson, the city’s Guest Services Manager, showed her lock, which conveyed a family greeting for those who will see it on the wall.
Members of the Home Depot work crew were tired, but smiling after they completed work on the wall. They showed one another their padlock messages.
There was a group photo as well as numerous other mobile phone pictures taken to mark the completion of the project. City and Home Depot employees then both started placing their padlocks on the wall.
This display area isn’t going to be a short-term installation.
“It’ll stay up,” said Juanita Jennings, the city’s public affairs director. “We want our visitors to have something to remember and to leave something, too.”
Jennings said it would provide inspiration for people to come to look for padlocks left by loved ones, friends and even those from their own hometown.
It might also help encourage people to return to Roswell. One of the things they can do is stop at the wall to see the padlock they left when they visited Roswell the last time, she added.
