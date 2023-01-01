Two events in Roswell city government quickly changed the local political climate this past year. The first, the municipal election on March 1, which resulted in voters choosing a new mayor and four new councilors. Second, the suspension and subsequent resignation of the city manager which occurred only a few months after these newly elected officials were sworn-in.
Mayor Timothy Jennings along with Councilors Cristina Arnold, Juliana Halvorson, Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand joined the council. Councilor Angela Moore was reelected as well. All five were sworn in April 1.
City Manager Joe Neeb resigned just hours before the November Roswell City Council meeting. Councilors were going to be asked to decide whether to terminate Neeb’s contract. Jennings had suspended Neeb on Oct. 21.
Neeb, who had been trying to find another job at least since the summer, said recently at a local political event that the council had broken into two factions as a result of the election. He also said that he hoped the council eventually would be able to work as a group. There were plenty of other noteworthy events associated with city government during 2022:
January
Councilors heard about an administrative directive in effect that allowed temporary signs in city rights-of-way adjacent to private property. Signs that fall within this category include those associated with elections. As long as the signs were posted with the property owner’s permission and not positioned in a way that would create a hazard, this type of sign placement was OK. ... Councilor approved $720,000 for design work on four projects to upgrade security and exhibits at the Spring River Zoo. Among improvements would be to move and improve the bear enclosure and add a farmland exhibit. In July 2021, a black bear was able to escape from an enclosure by clawing and pulling at a chain link fence until it created a hole to move through. The bear was quickly spotted sitting on top of the enclosure and was then sedated and secured by zoo personnel.
February
Councilors approved an $11.1 million interfund loan to construct a 9.9-acre, wide-body hangar and parking lot on 10.65 acres of land at the Roswell Air Center for Ascent Aviation Services. That original funding package was created with $4.1 million from the city’s general fund, $4 million from the water fund, $2 million from the solid waste fund and $1 million from the sewer fund. A special meeting was held in late February because the council’s meeting in March would have been too late for Ascent, the company told officials. … City Clerk Sharon Coll resigned her position without citing a reason. Amalia Martinez was subsequently named as interim city clerk. Councilors appointed her as city clerk in November before approving her work contract in December.
March
A $1.7 million settlement from a lawsuit involving 44 city and county governments against the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department allowed Roswell City Councilors to further increase the budget for street work by $1.7 million. The suit alleged that the state withheld millions of dollars in gross tax receipts from local governments for a decade or more. Voter turnout for the Roswell City election on March 1 was at 21.69% of 25,528 registered voters who vote early and on the day of the election. Dave Kunko, the city’s election manager later in this election cycle, said the tally was similar to past years but “pretty sad” — especially given the large number of contested races and candidates.
April
Jennings led in spending among candidates for Roswell city government seats. He won the mayor’s race after spending $151,751 during his campaign. Kintigh, who was voted out of office in this election, spent less than half of that amount, $74,863. There were two other two candidates for mayor: Guy Malone reported spending $6,126 while Eva Tellez reported having no campaign expenses.
After discussing concerns about housing density and traffic, councilors approved the first two plats for The Oaks subdivision near the intersection of West Country Club Road and North Sycamore Avenue with up to 900 homes.
May
The Roswell City Council approved the application of Pecos Valley Productions to sell recreational cannabis in the city. It was the first business allowed to sell recreational marijuana within the city limits since it became legal in New Mexico to sell marijuana as of April 1.
Councilors approved two resolutions regarding use of American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay off delinquent utility bills and lost revenue. It was decided by councilors that 114 businesses would be unable to have their utility debts paid off because these business owners had the option of seeking other assistance, such as low-interest loans through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
June
Animal advocates wrote a letter to various city officials detailing their concerns about Roswell Animal Services regarding such problems as neglect and unnecessary euthanasia of animals because operations policies weren’t being implemented or updated. When the letter didn’t receive a response, a group of concerned citizens demonstrated outside of the Chaves County Courthouse. A public meeting in August led to city officials coming up with a plan to add staff. In November, Roswell City Councilors approved the hiring of six new employees at the shelter — one of whom would be an officer — starting in 2023. An audit of the shelter's operations by a national animal advocacy group was also announced in the fall.
July
The 2022 UFO Festival highlighted the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident. City staff reported a week after the three-day event that the variety of events and collaborative efforts of groups involved — including the Daily Record — as well as events being sold out and crowded were early indications of the festival's success.
The city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget brought to the city council for final approval included about $145 million in expenses with an increase of 13% compared to the previous year. Capital outlay expenses and personnel expenses were budgeted higher for this year. And, there was a revenue projection of $120 million and the general fund revenues of $38 million.
August
A debate ensued during the council meeting over whether Jennings has the authority by state statute to appoint certain city officials, as the mayor, after he sought to appoint Hessel Yntema as the new city attorney. Parker Patterson had resigned from that position to relocate out of state. Councilors opposed to Yntema’s appointment argued that Jennings was bypassing the city’s hiring procedures. Jennings asserted that his ability to appoint a new city clerk had been disregarded already. He provided the tie-breaking vote allowing for Yntema’s appointment. Yntema was officially hired when councilors approved his professional contract.
September
The city’s Finance Committee learned that the city didn’t implement two automatic annual fee increases for solid waste disposal services with the result being that the operation was projected to end up with a $1.8 million shortfall at the end of the fiscal year. Councilor Edward Heldenbrand attributed the deficit to the planned transfer of $2 million from the Solid Waste enterprise fund for a portion of an interfund loan to the airport for the construction of a large hangar to serve Ascent Aviation. Heldenbrand said he blamed Neeb for the solid waste service rate increases not being enacted and said the additional money would have at least offset the funding gap.
October
A proposal for workforce housing was presented to the city’s Legal Committee for up to 70 dwellings at two locations, the largest site being where the Yucca Recreation Center once stood. The building was demolished in 2018. The housing developer, Steve Crozier of Tierra Realty Trust, asked the city to donate the land in the 500 block of South Richardson Avenue for placement of about 45 of the dwellings. Crozier later asked that his request for use of the city property no longer be considered by city officials after the owner of a nearby business owner expressed interest in buying all or a portion of the land. After building a covered parking lot for employees of J & G Electric, the remaining property could provide some amenities for community use, such as a basketball court or community garden, business owner Bruce Gwartney suggested.
November
The city government's financial picture early in first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year indicated that some department operations could end up in the red by the end of the current fiscal year — potentially by as much as $1.24 million. This was thought by some city officials to be possible in spite of some significant revenue increases and pandemic relief funds.
Signs went up along West Country Club Road and West Sycamore Avenue on land where hundreds of homes are slated to be constructed over multiple years. These signs posted by the developers of The Oaks stated that work ceased because no funds had been allocated for the Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program by councilors.
December
Some elected officials voiced concerns about issues pertaining to the Roswell Air Center. The Office of the State Auditor ordered an independent examination of past procurements, contracting and leasing practices conducted at the airport. And potential security violations at the airport could result in the city having to pay a substantial fine to the Transportation Security Administration.
Councilors also approved a professional services agreement with MainStreet Roswell for cooperative economic development and downtown revitalization efforts after removing some portions proposed about the organization’s participation in the 2023 UFO Festival.
