New Roswell Mayor Tim Z. Jennings, surrounded by family and friends, shakes hands with Judge Bobby R. Baldock after taking the oath of office late Friday afternoon in the Roswell Convention Center. (Juno Ogle Photo)

 By John Dilmore

Two events in Roswell city government quickly changed the local political climate this past year. The first, the municipal election on March 1, which resulted in voters choosing a new mayor and four new councilors. Second, the suspension and subsequent resignation of the city manager which occurred only a few months after these newly elected officials were sworn-in.

Mayor Timothy Jennings along with Councilors Cristina Arnold, Juliana Halvorson, Robert Corn and Edward Heldenbrand joined the council. Councilor Angela Moore was reelected as well. All five were sworn in April 1.