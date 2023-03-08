A month after he reportedly sprayed his aunt's Roswell house with gunfire in a drive-by shooting, a local man has pled not guilty to several criminal counts.
When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, court records indicate Justino Martinez, 19, entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling, as well as one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property over $1,000.
At the arraignment, District Judge James Hudson scheduled Martinez's jury trial for Sept. 19.
Martinez and a 16-year-old boy were charged after they drove to his aunt's 700 block of E. Fifth St. home early on the morning of Feb. 7 where Martinez reportedly fired as many as 40 rounds from an AR-15 at the house.
Three adults and three children at the time who were in the house at the time of the shooting were not injured.
Surveillance video from another house located near the targeted residence allegedly showed Martinez pull up in front of the house in a red Cadillac, climb out of the passenger seat and then open fire on the house. The 16-year-old is alleged to have driven the vehicle.
Court records indicate that video from outside Martinez's home 10 minutes after the shooting showed him climb out of the red Cadillac carrying an AR-15. The next day, when police obtained a search warrant for the home of Martinez, they uncovered an AR-15 along with several pills and a white powdery substance.
The next day, the 16-year-old driver of the Cadillac was found by police. He was subsequently arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling, and one conspiracy to commit shooting at an occupied dwelling.
Court records state the owner of the home said she did not know why Martinez targeted her, but it was later learned Martinez's brothers had shot her two years earlier and are that they are currently in prison.
Investigators also suspect the two men took part in another drive-by shooting on Feb. 8 of a 700 block of N. Orchard Ave. residence.
Martinez was wanted by police following the Feb. 7 shootings. Officers found him on the evening of Feb. 11, when they saw Martinez walk out of a 1600 W. Alameda St. address. When officers tried to approach him, he reportedly fled on foot. He was eventually tased and taken into custody.
Electronic court records state that following his alleged attempted escape from police, Martinez was charged with one count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
He is now being held in pretrial detention while he awaits trial on the charges connected to the Feb. 7 shooting.
