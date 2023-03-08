Justino Martinez at the time of his arrest.

A month after he reportedly sprayed his aunt's Roswell house with gunfire in a drive-by shooting, a local man has pled not guilty to several criminal counts.

When he appeared at his arraignment Monday in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, court records indicate Justino Martinez, 19, entered a plea of not guilty to three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts each of child abuse and shooting at an occupied dwelling, as well as one count each of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, criminal damage to property over $1,000 and conspiracy to commit criminal damage to property over $1,000.