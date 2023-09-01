try out the new cleanup kits

The alley by West Tilden Street and South Kentucky Avenue would be an ideal spot to try out the new cleanup kits.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Not everyone is able to take a break on a work day to borrow cleanup implements from Keep Roswell Beautiful, which highlights a number of citywide improvement and beautification efforts.

Sometime in the fall, there will be a place to borrow cleanup kits on a weekend or early evening. The Roswell Public Library will add these to its collection of hobby kits that cardholders can check out. Yes, the library’s selection of kits that allow people to learn about an array of pastimes, such as astronomy, calligraphy, chess and knitting, will include a different activity — making the community look better.