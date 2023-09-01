Not everyone is able to take a break on a work day to borrow cleanup implements from Keep Roswell Beautiful, which highlights a number of citywide improvement and beautification efforts.
Sometime in the fall, there will be a place to borrow cleanup kits on a weekend or early evening. The Roswell Public Library will add these to its collection of hobby kits that cardholders can check out. Yes, the library’s selection of kits that allow people to learn about an array of pastimes, such as astronomy, calligraphy, chess and knitting, will include a different activity — making the community look better.
These cleanup kits will include items necessary to remove garbage from a local park or vacant lot. Disposable gloves and bags as well as a trash grabber, safety vests and bucket will make up these kits. The plan is to purchase equipment and materials for 20 of them, said Kathy Lay, the city’s volunteer and outreach coordinator.
“It's such a great way to get cleanup supplies in the hands of more people, to make it easier than ever to make our city cleaner,” Lay said.
Instead of a book in the cleanup kits related to the activity or pastime, there will be a card that the borrower fills out with details about the experience. Except for the disposable implements, these activity kits are on loan so they need to be returned along with the unused disposables, Lay pointed out.
This new way to expand residents’ ability to access these tools was among a list of projects the city’s affiliate of Keep America Beautiful chose to pursue during this fiscal year.
This and other eligible activities planned for the year by Keep Roswell Beautiful were also detailed in a grant request to the New Mexico Tourism Department’s Clean and Beautiful Grant Program. The state tourism department awarded the Roswell program nearly $54,000. During this funding cycle, only Albuquerque received more from the state tourism department, close to $81,000.
This state grant program expanded its annual award budget from nearly $791,000 to almost $907,000. And there were 59 communities and groups that received portions of this grant this year compared to just 45 entities last year.
Lay said the state tourism department has “funded murals, cleanup supplies, thousands of planted trees throughout the city, empowerment programs for hundreds of local youth and much more.” Her comments were featured in the state tourism department’s funding announcement, which was made public Wednesday.
This idea also received favorable comments from Enid Costley, Library Director. Keep Roswell Beautiful and the public library “are here to make the community a better place to be,” she said.
The cleanup kits will be available with rules of use similar to those that already exist for the library’s Hobby Kits. Library staff will replenish the kits after borrowers return the non-disposable items accompanying users' written comments, Costley said.
Lay said the state grant will help pay for additional disposable implements — particularly gloves and garbage bags — and some replacement tools when items are lost or broken so the initial award will keep the library kits usable for as long as possible, she added.
City government also provides Keep Roswell Beautiful with money to use for its activities, including a cleanup trailer with equipment that groups can borrow for beautification projects and high-profile public awareness campaigns about littering.