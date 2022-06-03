Do good, get good — that was the message delivered Wednesday to about 100 attendees of a youth conference in Roswell by its keynote speaker, actor Danny Trejo.
Cheers and shouts of “I love you,” and “Thank you for coming” greeted Trejo as he took the stage in the Roswell Convention Center at the Unearthing Future Opportunities conference.
The first-ever UFO conference for youth ages 16 to 24 by the Eastern Area Workforce Development Board and the New Mexico Workforce Connection began Wednesday and ends Friday, offering a series of speakers from around the nation to talk about employment from a variety of fields, Krystine Zuest, lead career coach for New Mexico Workforce Connections, said.
Roswell was chosen as the location because it is central to the 12-county area served by the Eastern Area Workforce Development Board, Executive Director Beth Elias said.
Speakers included entrepreneurs and people from the fields of entertainment, cyber security, law enforcement and the military. “It’s just different career pathways that a lot of our students or participants don’t really know are out there, so this is just to give them the experience,” Zuest said.
Sessions also presented information on communication, finance and health with nationally known speakers such as Jessamyn Stanley, founder of wellness website the Underbelly, yoga instructor and podcast host; and Joey Jay, a social media influencer who competed on the television reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
New Mexico speakers were also featured including Ryan Trosper, president of Eastern New Mexico University-Ruidoso, a U.S. Air Force officer from Cannon Air Force Base, ethical hackers, and former Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh and Chaves County Commissioner Will Cavin.
Juan Hernandez of Hobbs said he found the sessions inspiring, especially one by entrepreneur Rick Keefer, who owns four radio station in Clovis.
“Rick Keefer was telling me how to find your pathway, find out which road you want to take to find your career,” he said.
Hernandez said he’s thinking of a career in astronomy, meteorology or architecture.
The conference came together quickly, with organizers starting in February, Luis de la Cruz, workforce development director with New Mexico Workforce, said.
“We wanted to make sure that we created something for the participants so they can get inspired and they can achieve different things in all the fields possible,” he said.
Much of the conference was actually designed by youth on the planning committee, Zuest said.
“They gave a lot of input. They named it, they designed our T-shirts. They gave input of what they wanted to hear, what they wanted to learn about,” she said, adding some of the topic ideas suggested by older staff members were actually turned down.
One of the session topics that came directly from the youth on the planning team was about communicating with different generations — Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z.
“Each generation communicates differently. That training brings everybody together,” de la Cruz said.
Trejo fit with the conference because of his history and how he’s made himself a success, Zuest said.
“We think that kind of resonates with our participants,” she said.
Trejo, known for his roles in the films “Machete,” “Spy Kids,” “Desperado” and “Con Air,” talked about his life, from serving time in prison to starting a successful yard care business and becoming a drug counselor before getting his start in the film industry.
He said an uncle gave him marijuana at the age of 8 and he was doing heroin when he was 12.
“From then on, it was downhill. I had no control over my life whatsoever. People don’t understand, somebody gives you drugs, they have just taken control of your life,” he said.
While he was serving time in Soledad Prison in California in 1968, a riot broke out. Trejo was put in solitary confinement and was facing capital charges after he hit a guard with a rock. Trejo got into a 12-step program at that time and hasn’t done drugs since, he said, receiving applause.
Once out of prison, he said he found his way to success.
“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” he said.
He said after his release, he was at his mother’s house in the neighborhood where he had grown up — and where he had robbed many of his neighbors in his younger days — trying to figure out how to be a nice person. He started taking out trash for elderly neighbors and one of them bought him a nice jacket.
He said after he and a friend cleaned up an elderly neighbor’s overgrown yard, another neighbor hired them and gave them his yard tools. They used those to start a business, which years later they sold.
He said as a drug counselor, one of his clients called him one night in 1985 for some help at a job where there were lots of drugs. Trejo said he went, not knowing what the job was. It turned out it was the set of the film “Runaway Train,” and Trejo was eventually offered a position as an extra playing a convict. In prison, Trejo had been a boxing champion, and he also ended up training actor Eric Roberts on the set in boxing.
Now, at the age of 78, Trejo has starred in films and television shows, done voice work for cartoons and video games, survived liver cancer and owns several restaurants.
“It doesn’t matter where you started, it matters where you end. Remember that,” he said.
Louis Silva, who just graduated from University High School, said Trejo’s speech was inspiring. While seeing Trejo was a big draw for him, he said the other speakers also have given him direction for his future. He said he’d like to be a chef.
“One of the biggest things that they have taught me is I need to be persistent. If I want something, to try and to try and keep going after it and if they say no, go again,” he said.
City/RISD reporter Juno Ogle can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 205, or reporter04@rdrnews.com.