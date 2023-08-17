Matters related to assisting people with mental health issues, as well as those lacking secure housing around Roswell, were discussed during a meeting last Wednesday at Roswell City Hall.
The Chaves County Behavioral Health Council’s subcommittee has been looking for ways to direct people with behavioral issues related to mental health to crucial mental health care treatment as a means of keeping them out of the justice system.
The subcommittee is considering opening a community service center using some of the community’s opioid settlement money, said Roswell City Councilor Cristina Arnold, who is on the committee.
Its purpose would be to “provide mental health support, harm reduction support, food, clothing, housing support, case management and peer recovery to not only the homeless but any resident in need of assistance in a centralized location,” Arnold stated in an email Wednesday.
While the group is eyeing a site adjacent to downtown Roswell, Arnold described the news as not being "fully official." Discussions with nonprofit organizations have started so the subcommittee can begin coming up with ideas to get the center going, she noted.
It’s envisioned that the subcommittee and nonprofit representatives would initially form a collaborative board of directors. Subcommittee members would ultimately step back and the community board would work with the county with a Memorandum of Understanding, for example, Arnold explained.
Along with the center, the subcommittee is also considering using opioid settlement money for such things as community resources, a Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program and transitional housing-long-term treatment.
Also listening to the meeting discussion were state legislators who represent the area, Reps. Greg Nibert and Candy Ezzell.
Nibert, House minority whip, advised local officials to look at current state laws over the next few months. Any concerns they have with state statutes should be directed to the governor so they can be addressed legislatively.
He also said there needs to be a mental health facility in the area. People who require this type of care end up having to be taken over two hours away from Roswell to Las Vegas in San Miguel County.
Some local law enforcement officials present expressed their view that helping people without homes that may be experiencing mental illness by giving them money, food or any other assistance isn’t good and can be dangerous. They suggested that people instead donate money to local groups set up to provide assistance instead.
Ezzell talked about how homeless people have trouble reestablishing their name because when they try to go to a federal facility to obtain replacement identification because they cannot enter the building without some form of ID.
“It’s like a dog chasing their tail,” she said.
Ezzell also agreed with Nibert about there being a need for a mental health facility in Roswell. But trying to wait for help from law enforcement might be difficult for those residents who live in remote sections of the county because it might take at least 15 or 20 minutes for someone to respond, she said.
