Addressing mental health in Roswell

New Mexico state legislators Reps. Candy Ezzell and Greg Nibert were among other elected officials and advocates who attended the meeting.

 Terri Harber Photo

Matters related to assisting people with mental health issues, as well as those lacking secure housing around Roswell, were discussed during a meeting last Wednesday at Roswell City Hall.

The Chaves County Behavioral Health Council’s subcommittee has been looking for ways to direct people with behavioral issues related to mental health to crucial mental health care treatment as a means of keeping them out of the justice system.