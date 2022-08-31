For months Felix Rodriguez and Alexis Orquiz have struggled to find available prekindergarten and childcare for their two sons.
“We have been trying to put our children in early childhood education whether it be a daycare or preschool,” Rodriguez told a group of child advocates and parents Sunday morning at a gathering in Roswell.
Both children are now on a waiting list for an opening in such a program in their hometown of Artesia.
But this November, Rodriguez and others in attendance at Sunday's event hope voters back a state constitutional amendment that could provide a new steady source of funding for prekindergarten education and care programs.
House Joint Resolution 1, which passed the Legislature in 2021, sends a proposed amendment to voters. If ratified, it would allocate money from the state's $25.5 billion Land Grant Permanent Fund to be used for early childhood education, such as prekindergarten, early child care assistance and at-home visits for new parents.
The Permanent Fund consists of revenue from the leasing of 13 million acres of public lands within New Mexico. That money is invested by the state, and each year 5% of the year-end market value of the fund is allocated to 21 different beneficiaries, including state universities, hospitals and a K-12 public education fund.
Under the amendment that 5% annual dispersement would rise to 6.25%.
According to the language of the amendment, 60% of that increase would go to early childhood education, with the remaining 40% to public education “enhanced instruction for students at risk of failure, extending the school year and public teacher compensation.”
Eli Cuna, campaign manager of Vote YES for Kids!, which supports ratification of the amendment, says it would provide millions of dollars in additional funding for early childhood education and wellness without raising any taxes.
“This means that a lot of the families and young families that are having kids are going to be able to have access to these resources,” she said.
Cuna said the issue of early child care and education is of particular concern to those in the Hispanic community.
Proponents of the amendment say extra investment is sorely needed.
A recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranked New Mexico last among states in both childhood well-being and overall education. The study states some 56% of 3- and 4-year-olds in New Mexico are not enrolled in school.
And a jump in funding, backers of the amendment say, could be a big help in opening up slots for students in prekindergarten programs, as well as enhance their overall quality.
Amendment backers also tout the benefits of early childhood education, such as better test scores, higher graduation rates and better workforce readiness.
The U.S. Department of Eduction, for example, estimates that for every $1 invested in early childhood education there is an $8.60 return on investment.
“We know that 90% of the brain develops in the first five years. So if we are not ensuring that children have a strong foundation, we are going to pay the cost down the road,” said Jessica Cowdrey, vice president of operations for CHI St. Joseph's Hospital, which provides prenatal and early child care and education preparation services to parents.
Passage of HJR 1 by the Legislature is the culmination of a years-long effort by advocates of child wellness.
But there are critics who worry what an increased commitment could do to the longterm care of the Permanent Fund.
“While increasing the distribution rate results in more general fund revenue in the short term, doing so reduces the total value of the funding limiting the fund's ability to grow and reducing the general distributions in the long term,” the Legislative Finance Committee said in a report on the proposed amendment.
Paul Gessing, president of the Rio Grande Foundation, a think tank that calls for limited government and opposes the amendment, questions the benefits of pre-K programs.
He notes in recent years the state has raised spending on early childhood education, yet the state continues to have problems in child well-being. The Legislative Finance Committee states between 2012 and 2022, funding jumped by some 229%.
“What it boils down to is parents spend a lot more time and are a lot more influential with their children, especially small children, than are teachers and the educational system,” he said.
Moreover, Gessing said he is skeptical about the lack of transparency, which he says comes with spending from sources such as the Permanent Fund. If such investments are to be made, he said, it should be through annual appropriations using the regular budget process.
“I just question that ability for policy makers and the public to hold the system accountable and ensure what we are getting is a high quality pre-K program,” he said.
