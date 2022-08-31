Push for early education funding constitutional amedment

Alex Ross Photo 

Felix Rodriguez speaks before a crowd in Roswell Sunday. Rodriguez spoke about his difficulty finding an available prekindergarten for his two sons. He and others at the event called on New Mexico voters to ratify a proposed constitutional amendment that would use money from the state’s Land Grant Permanent Fund for early education.

For months Felix Rodriguez and Alexis Orquiz have struggled to find available prekindergarten and childcare for their two sons.

“We have been trying to put our children in early childhood education whether it be a daycare or preschool,” Rodriguez told a group of child advocates and parents Sunday morning at a gathering in Roswell.