Aerospace students detail what they've learned

Youth learning about aerospace engineering explained to local industry professionals Friday what they’ve experienced.
The students are among those in Early College High School, ECHS, which is part of the Roswell Independent School District with specific courses taught at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, such as aerospace engineering.
Nine of the high school’s freshmen involved in this course took part in the presentation about what they’ve accomplished and what’s to come. Staff with the university and school district also spoke with industry representatives to find out what the professionals believe these students should learn that would make them valuable employees in the future. Heidi Weeaks, the STEM lab coordinator for the Arts and Science Education, said she was “blown away by these students.”
Such topics as aerodynamics and propulsion are highlighted through project-based learning that allows the students to face real-world problems that require real-world solutions, according to program literature. Aerospace and aviation are connected because the aerospace industry “provides products and services to the military aircraft, missiles, space, commercial airline and general aviation markets,” Investopedia explains.
The youth have also been able to go on some field trips to businesses involved in the local aviation industry. Staff with the program are seeking opportunities for these students to preview what’s going on in the industry through internships, job shadowing, mentoring and other on-the-spot forms of learning.
Engineers aren’t the only type of workers needed. Mechanics, sales and warehouse workers are just a handful of other occupations within that industry in Roswell, people from the industry noted. When one of the industry representatives said they and those from the other businesses were oriented more toward aircraft repair than engineering, Glen Kirk, ECHS aerospace teacher, stressed that the program is fluid. Staff really wants to provide these students hands-on experience “turning wrenches,” Kirk said. “But there are some legalities.” Otherwise “we can get what you all need,” Chris Bullard, Arts and Sciences educator at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, told the industry representatives. Bullard also said the program is meant to ensure local youth can obtain good employment when they are ready to join the working world and, in turn, provide such businesses with well-qualified job candidates.
General Airframe Support, Inc., focuses on finding unique aircraft parts. Melissa Wagers, chief operating officer, told the students that she started out at the company several years ago as an inventory technician. Wagers would add information about individual parts to the company’s inventory list so the sales staff could see what’s available to customers. “I worked my way up,” she noted.
“There are multiple ways to get where you want to be,” said Bull Johnson, general manager, of CAVU Aerospace, Inc., an aircraft consignment company that highlights end-of-service needs. “There are all kinds of opportunities out there.” Johnson said one way to get there is “to put yourself in the right place.”
Early College High School began in 2014 and celebrated its first graduating class in 2018. Students who graduate can leave high school with their high school diplomas and an associate's degree. They could also earn certificates of employability or occupational training. An earlier project called for the creation of a pilot's chair. A video explaining what Early College High School offers will be posted next month on the RISD’s website.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
