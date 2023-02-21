Aerospace students detail what they've learned

Freshman in Early College High School aerospace class explained what they have learned to industry professionals on Friday. On the left is Chris Bullard, Arts and Sciences Educator at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, where Early College High School classes take place. He is talking about why industry cooperation would enrich the students' educations.

 Terri Harber Photo

Youth learning about aerospace engineering explained to local industry professionals Friday what they’ve experienced.

The students are among those in Early College High School, ECHS, which is part of the Roswell Independent School District with specific courses taught at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell, such as aerospace engineering.