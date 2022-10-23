One of the largest employers at the Roswell Air Center has confirmed it has reduced the number of local employees by about 200 people during the past 18 months as it has been engaged in disputes with the city that have resulted in a lawsuit and a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration.
AerSale Inc., a global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation based in Coral Gables, Florida, now has about 150 employees in Roswell, said AerSale Chairman and CEO Nicolas Finazzo.
A year and half ago, the company had about 350 on the payroll, most being aircraft technicians and maintenance workers.
Discussions about Air Center job reductions had occurred at an Oct. 13 Roswell City Council meeting, without the name of the company being mentioned.
Finazzo said some employees were laid off, but others had to find work elsewhere because the Air Center revoked security badges required to access the airfield. He attributes both situations to the city's "discriminatory, misguided and knowing misapplication of airport rules and policies."
In an email, Finazzo reiterates many of the points made in the Sept. 19 FAA complaint and the lawsuit, filed with the U.S. District Court in New Mexico in March.
Those complaints include that the city has created a “hostile” environment for AerSale because it had “illegally” barred some employees from receiving the needed security badges to work at the airfield and in hangars.
The company also has claimed the city's decision to shut down AerSale operations for about 24 hours in February was “not required by applicable law and regulations” and based on “untrue” reasons.
The company said it reached a temporary agreement about increased security protocols that have significantly increased its expenses.
“Although we expended substantial resources and efforts to work with the city, their failure to engage in meaningful and productive discussions caused us to file both civil litigation and an FAA complaint to seek relief from the discriminatory and meritless practices and punitive measures wrongfully imposed by the city,” Finazzo said.
City Manager Joe Neeb said that he could not comment on the lawsuit. The city has asked the federal court to dismiss the claims and has disputed that it acted inappropriately. Neeb did write that the city actions were prompted by Transportation Security Administration and Federal Aviation Administration requirements for airport operations.
“The city continues to work with AerSale on this security matter as required by TSA and FAA,” Neeb said. “There was no illegal blocking of employees or leased access to Air Center property.”
At a February meeting with Air Center tenants, former Mayor Dennis Kintigh said that the Air Center's strong security measures were an important reason airlines chose to store or repair planes in Roswell and that its enforcement of security protocols were to ensure the “safety and security of American air travelers.”
Neeb also said at that meeting that he would “always err on the stricter side” when it came to TSA and FAA regulations and noted that the TSA had given the airfield a list of problems it needed the Air Center to resolve.
AerSale also makes other complaints against the city in its lawsuit. The company said that the Air Center wrongly prohibited the company from continuing to use a ramp near Hangar 85, as it had done for 12 years.
The company alleges this action was taken to give another Roswell Air Center tenant exclusive use of the area. AerSale contended that it would not have renewed the hangar lease had it known it would not be able to use the ramp.
The company also has complaints about rent increase requests as high as 350% on some of the other buildings it once leased, leading the company to have to leave those buildings.
Another contention AerSale makes is that the city is taking its actions against AerSale to give an unfair advantage to Ascent Aviation Services LLC, an MRO expanding to Roswell from Arizona and building a wide-body hangar here. The Ascent project is receiving state funding, portions of a capital outlay award given to the county and $11 million in assistance from the city.
With intercity loans to the Air Center enterprise fund, the Air Center will help pay for the site work and hangar. As the city has described it, the loans are for improvements to city property. Ascent Aviation will repay the Air Center fund through its lease payments.
Neeb responded about the offer of financial assistance for Air Center projects by writing, “A similar discussion was offered to the current and prospective tenants. There was no favoritism in supporting any tenant.”
Finazzo said that the problems AerSale has encountered have prompted the company to move more of its aircraft operations elsewhere.
“Many jobs, customers and aircraft have been moved to our Arizona location,” Finazzo said, referring to its operations in Goodyear, Arizona. “Although we have always pushed our customers to use Roswell because of its vast airfield storage capability, Roswell has become the airport of last choice because of the unwelcoming environment created by airport personnel.”
Hess Yntema, the city attorney hired recently by Mayor Tim Jennings, elected in March, acknowledged the lawsuit by AerSale, as well as a separate lawsuit and counterclaim between the city and another major Air Center tenant, Dean Baldwin Painting LP.
The city alleges in its lawsuit filed in New Mexico 5th Judicial Court in October 2021 that Dean Baldwin improperly handled chemical disposals and building renovations that required the city to expend a great deal of money when installing fire suppression systems in the hangar it leases.
The company, which has been a tenant since 1999, denied the claims and countersued with the allegations that it was the city that was violating the lease and required safety standards.
“This is litigation from the prior administration,” Yntema said. “We look forward to resolving these in a way that is best for the city.”
On Oct. 4, the Air Center director and deputy director resigned, and the city said it is looking at possibly hiring an interim director while it works to fill the positions permanently.
Jenna Lanflor, the Air Center property manager, said that about 1,200 people continue to work at businesses at the Air Center. Neither she nor Neeb provided a count for 2021.
She said that Air Center buildings and property are about 75% leased now. The occupancy rate was given at about 85% in February.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.