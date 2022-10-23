One of the largest employers at the Roswell Air Center has confirmed it has reduced the number of local employees by about 200 people during the past 18 months as it has been engaged in disputes with the city that have resulted in a lawsuit and a complaint to the Federal Aviation Administration.

AerSale Inc., a global maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operation based in Coral Gables, Florida, now has about 150 employees in Roswell, said AerSale Chairman and CEO Nicolas Finazzo.