Affordable Connectivity Program ensures affordable cell phones, tablets and broadband — for everyone

Sonia Bolanos helps people qualify for a cell phone or tablet in her office at 1210 North Main Street, Suite 100. Bolanos also assists people in qualifying for a monthly service credit on their home internet service.

 Sarah Treschl Photo

Seth’s feet are frozen in his boots; his hands are numb. His truck is out of gas. A blizzarding snow blankets the nighttime air, cold enough to see his breath. Seth is stranded. He walks into a gas station, and then a hotel, and asks if he can borrow a phone. Every human being he speaks to shakes their head. No.

Sonia Bolanos and Ruben Santiago, part of Outreach Program Services of America, hear the call for more people like Seth to be equipped with working cellphones or tablets, and beyond that, broadband internet. Their efforts are a matter of safety, public health and personal empowerment. In moments of emergency, stranded and cold on the side of the road, where can a person turn if they don’t have access to a phone?