Affordable Connectivity Program ensures affordable cell phones, tablets and broadband — for everyone

Seth’s feet are frozen in his boots; his hands are numb. His truck is out of gas. A blizzarding snow blankets the nighttime air, cold enough to see his breath. Seth is stranded. He walks into a gas station, and then a hotel, and asks if he can borrow a phone. Every human being he speaks to shakes their head. No.
Sonia Bolanos and Ruben Santiago, part of Outreach Program Services of America, hear the call for more people like Seth to be equipped with working cellphones or tablets, and beyond that, broadband internet. Their efforts are a matter of safety, public health and personal empowerment. In moments of emergency, stranded and cold on the side of the road, where can a person turn if they don’t have access to a phone?
“I started walking to Ruidoso in a blizzard,” Seth says, remembering that night. Seth isn’t his real name. “The sheriff picked me up and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to die.’” If Seth had a working cellphone, he could have called someone for help.
Fortunately, a solution exists for people who don’t have the resources to buy a phone. Bolanos and Santiago are working to educate the public about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a $65 billion federal project that helps people access and afford cellular devices and broadband technology. The ACP gives both a $30 monthly credit toward internet service and $100 or more of assistance toward a cellphone or tablet.
Last Wednesday, Seth was one of the customers who received a new phone. Bolanos meets with people directly to get them qualified for a device, either a cellphone or a tablet. Now, in addition to problem-solving in emergencies, Seth has a way to find employment and hear back on jobs.
“I have some job applications in Artesia, so I need a phone,” Seth points out. “How are they going to call me if I don’t have a phone?” In addition to securing jobs, a cellphone also allows people to access telehealth, complete their education and stay connected to family and friends.
The Affordable Connectivity Program started in Albuquerque and branched out to Santa Fe, Las Cruces, Roswell and other cities. “We bring the program directly to the community,” Santiago says. The organization goes to grocery stores, shelters, libraries, parks and even street intersections as a form of outreach and education.
People in Roswell can go to Bolanos’ office at 1210 North Main Street, Suite 100, to determine if they qualify, which takes about 15 minutes.
For over 30 years, Bolanos has worked in the medical field, and she first recognized the need for more people to have working devices and access to the internet during the pandemic. “During COVID we noticed it was so hard to get the patients connected to their loved ones,” she reports. If a patient was positive for COVID-19 and in a windowless section of the hospital, a tablet or cellphone was the only way to interact with family and friends.
Bolanos still remembers a client in hospice who was able to watch her great-granddaughter get married over Zoom. “It was the best thing ever for her.”
Santiago and Bolanos would like to see more people take advantage of the ACP — for personal safety, employment, education and social connection.
“A lot of people are unaware of the program,” Santiago explains. “We want to see people in New Mexico be connected,” affirms Bolanos. Qualifications for the benefit include being retired with Social Security income, WIC, Section 8, Medicaid, EBT, having a Pell Grant or making less than $2200 per month.
On Wednesday, Seth left Bolanos’ office empowered to find a new job and hear back on existing applications. The ACP answered the call for a digital lifeline.
For more information on getting a device or a discount on your home internet, you can visit Bolanos’ office or go to Outreachprograms.us.
Having access to a digital device and broadband internet is necessary for a person’s full participation in society, employment, education and health. And the ACP makes full participation possible — for everyone.