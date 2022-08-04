The pecan weevil, described by a local agricultural expert as the most destructive insect pest to pecans, continues to concern the local and state agricultural industry, so the Chaves County Extension Services Office will provide free traps for homeowners with pecan trees today and assist in getting traps for them in the future.
“The majority of the weevils are found in homeowners' backyards,” said Drew Garnett, the agricultural extension services agent for the local office. “We are still finding them. That is also one of the problems that we run into. Because they are in homeowners' backyards, they are not being checked like commercial orchards would be by a specialist searching for the pests. We don't know the full extent of where the weevil is in the county because of that.”
Garnett added that homeowners or others with noncommercial orchards would be doing a service to the pecan industry if they will use traps. Free ones provided by the New Mexico Department of Agriculture will be handed out today, Thursday, at the Extension Services Office at 200 E. Chisum St, Suite 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a limit of one to two per household at this point.
Garnett said that he also intends to hold a workshop in the near future that will teach people how to build their own traps. He added that anyone unable to pick up a trap can call the Extension Office at 575-622-3210 so that Garnett can reserve a trap if possible.
He said the traps work because weevils, a type of beetles, are not avid fliers. When they emerge from soil, they fly only to a low part of a tree and then climb up toward the developing pecans. The traps are made of wire mesh that winds around the trees, guiding the pecan weevils to a funnel where they get stuck. Capturing the weevils will allow extension agents and others to determine where they exist in the county and develop plans to eradicate them.
“They have found with various studies in Oklahoma and other areas that you can capture about 85% of the pecan weevils using these basic traps,” Garnett said.
Garnett said that his goal is to eliminate them in Chaves County first but also to aid the rest of the state, especially Doña Ana County, where the commercial pecan industry is a significant presence.
According to the New Mexico Department of Agriculture's 2020 state Agricultural Statistics report published in November 2021, pecans had statewide cash receipts of $128.93 million in 2020, making it the third largest agricultural commodity for the state after milk and cattle. New Mexico was the second-largest commercial pecan grower in the nation. Chaves County ranks second after Doña Ana for pecan production, producing 9.2 million pounds in 2020, with 56.7 million pounds for Doña Ana and 78.8 million pounds statewide.
The pecan weevil was detected in residential orchards in several eastern and southeastern counties, including Chaves, most recently in 2016. The state then instituted quarantines starting in 2017 still in effect today regarding the movement of in-shell pecans from Chaves, Lea and Eddy counties and into New Mexico from other states. Live tree transports are also regulated, and rules have been established regarding buying and selling practices.
The state is considering altering the rules after the pecan weevil was found in orchards in Otero County most recently about three to four years ago. As a result, NMDA and the state is considering expanding the interior quarantine to include restrictions for Otero County.
“We don't immediately quarantine counties when we first observe the weevil,” said NMDA Division Director Brad Lewis. “We monitor them and determine if we can eradicate them.”
Garnett said that New Mexico pecans are more highly valued than some from other states because producers require fewer chemicals due to less fungal growth, but he said that commercial growers might need to increase pesticide use out of concern about the pecan weevil if they worry about them in the county or other areas.
“I encourage anyone who has pecans tree to come on in. Even if you don't think you have the weevil, come on it and grab a trap,” he said. “The pecan industry brings in so much money for the county, not just for the producers, but for the county as a whole. It is a really great crop for New Mexico.”