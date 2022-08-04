The pecan weevil, described by a local agricultural expert as the most destructive insect pest to pecans, continues to concern the local and state agricultural industry, so the Chaves County Extension Services Office will provide free traps for homeowners with pecan trees today and assist in getting traps for them in the future.

“The majority of the weevils are found in homeowners' backyards,” said Drew Garnett, the agricultural extension services agent for the local office. “We are still finding them. That is also one of the problems that we run into. Because they are in homeowners' backyards, they are not being checked like commercial orchards would be by a specialist searching for the pests. We don't know the full extent of where the weevil is in the county because of that.”