Renovating the airport terminal building at the Roswell Air Center should be a priority for the city, members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission agreed during a Thursday meeting.
The citizens' group has asked city staff to present an updated plan to modernize the terminal building for the next meeting, now planned for June.
“The reason I say this is because just in (my discussions at aviation conferences) just to attract another airline into Roswell, we need the space to be able to do that,” said Mike Espiritu, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., who chaired the meeting.
“We also need the room and the work to improve the terminal for the many people who are now flying again and to be able to attract the other companies we are talking about,” Espiritu said. “Our airport terminal — which is the face of Roswell — looks like it does in the 1940s. It is not going to get us a whole lot of movement.”
The other commissioners and several other people at the meeting interested in airport operations agreed that both the appearance and function of some areas of the terminal building present a problem.
The airport terminal at 1 Jerry Smith Circle was built in 1975, and the city has been discussing renovations and expansions for several years. In 2019, the city commissioned a study that provided some concepts and schematics to modernize its appearance and expand and increase the efficiency of its space. Air Center staff have talked about the need for a new baggage claim area and expanded secured passenger waiting areas, especially because the city wants to bring in another airline carrier to serve additional routes. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the city was in discussions with United Airlines about adding a route to Denver, Colorado. Right now, American Airlines flies to and from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.
Air Center Director Scott Stark said that he has applied for a small grant funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law but coming through the Federal Aviation Administration that could help with design for the project. But he said that additional funding will be required for the project. The project is expected to require several stages and require at least $30 million over five or more years. State funding also is a possibility, Stark said, but he reminded the group that the terminal project was requested of, but not funded by, state legislators in 2022. Instead, the Air Center and the city of Roswell received $5 million in state capital outlay funds for hangar projects, infrastructure or other needed work.
Stark also said that some shorter-term solutions might be possible, such as erecting a fabric and metal structure to expand some of the terminal areas.
Stark and Air Center Deputy Director Steve Christopher added that the Air Center is in the process now of doing some minor interior work to refresh the terminal lobby, including adding some new paint, adding some new flooring and removing tile from around the elevator shaft, some of which is falling or chipping. The large model airplane that hangs over what is now the dining service area will be taken down and replaced with an Air Center logo.
Espiritu acted as chairman of the meeting since the group is going through some changes following the March municipal officers election that gave the city a new mayor and new city councilors. The former mayor, Dennis Kintigh, had served as chairman but has resigned. Lawyer Amy Coll also resigned. Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell President Shawn Powell and retired American Airlines manager Matt McDonald remain on the commission with Espiritu.
Espiritu said that Tim Jennings, the current mayor, has indicated that he plans to discuss his intentions about adding other commission members soon.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.