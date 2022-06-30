City councilors are holding two special meetings this week to consider Roswell Air Center leases.
Elected officials are expected to consider a new lease with the International Law Enforcement Academy and the extension of an existing lease for Sidney Gutierrez Schools, said Steve Christopher, deputy director of the Roswell Air Center.
One of five advanced training centers for international law enforcement officials globally, ILEA has been located at the corner of East Martin Street and Gail Harris Street for about 25 years, according to Christopher. He said the building was constructed by the U.S. State Department and then given to the city.
As long as the federal government was paying off the financing arrangements on the building, it did not pay rent to the city. But Christopher said that it now is scheduled to start paying rent and needs to have a lease in place soon so that it can schedule its next training classes.
Sidney Gutierrez Schools, officially known as Sidney Gutierrez Middle School, is the city's only charter school. It was authorized by the Roswell Independent School District in 2001 as a middle school but now has both an elementary and middle school. Its campus is at 69 Gail Harris St.
Christopher said that the school needs a decision soon about the extension of its existing lease for the next five years so that it can prepare for classes resuming this fall. If this extension is approved, the school would require a new lease after the five-year term.
The city decided in February to place a moratorium on lease negotiations until June 1 to give tenants and city staff an opportunity to discuss their concerns about lease rates or provisions and city policies. A Roswell Air Center employee has said at public meetings that the moratorium meant that in some instances lease renewals or actions were postponed.
The two special meetings are both scheduled for Thursday in the Large Conference Room at City Hall, 425 N. Richardson Ave. The Legal Committee is scheduled to meet first at 4:30 p.m., followed by the entire governing body at 5 p.m.
People also can participate remotely, with information about the web links or phone numbers available on the agendas posted on the city's website, roswell-nm.gov.