A significant portion of the Roswell City Council agenda for Thursday's meeting was devoted to the Roswell Air Center, with a variety of leases considered as well as other matters such as a marketing contract and a request for about $21,000 more to finance the purchase of a combination dump truck-snow plow.
Bud Kunkel, chairman of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, provided an update to councilors about the airport, the first since the resignations Oct. 4 of the Air Center's director and deputy director.
The search for people to fill these positions is underway, according to city staff.
Topics Kunkel covered included progress of the Joint Powers Agreement between the city and Chaves County planned for final approval next year and how airport commissioners want to improve airport infrastructure using a $5 million allocation.
He also stressed the economic importance of the airport to the city and county.
Kunkel fielded questions by councilors as well.
Councilor Juan Oropesa asked Kunkel why there was such a variety of leasing rates for spaces at the airport. These vary from “zero” to more than $24 per square foot, he said.
Oropesa also commented that it seemed as if there were “no market standards” being applied.
Kunkel responded by saying that establishing an overall base rate would be “unrealistic" because there are many different spaces with minimal or many amenities.
Kunkel told the councilors that it would be a good idea to have both a market-value study and a “professional appraisal” completed to determine worth of the airport properties.
A “professional inspection by an engineering firm” also would allow the city to ascertain the condition of the buildings and each one's level of safety and sturdiness, Kunkel said.
“I want a clear understanding of why we treat some businesses and entities one way and some other another way,” Oropesa said.
He went on to explain that it appears the city is losing the chance for income at the airport by not entering into lease agreements for some buildings because the potential occupants aren't involved in the air industry.
The goal seems to be that officials want to keep certain spaces available so that when a business that could offer a sought-after service, such as an airline, is looking for space that it would be available, Oropesa said, before commenting that he's “worried about the perception of discrimination.”
City Manager Joe Neeb pointed out that the Federal Aviation Administration is primarily concerned when lease rates are problematic.
In other airport-related business, various airport lease agreements and tenant items were approved. A contract with 3Advertising was amended allowing for an increase of $100,000 to the existing $255,000 agreement because the city has secured a grant for additional money for air service marketing. And there will be extra money for the truck-snow plow.
Kunkel's appearance at the meeting wasn't placed on the agenda. It was treated as public participation on an agenda item and no council action was taken.
Kunkel said commission members would provide updates about the airport during upcoming council meetings.
Councilors accepted a study by NewGen Strategies and Solutions LLC suggesting how the city should raise fees for trash collection as well as landfill disposals. The study recommends fee increases beginning as soon as 2023.
The study suggests gradual increases that would ensure these services are running without debt in 2026.
Residents who now pay $17.75 a month would be asked to $22.50 in 2023 and 2024, then $24 a month in 2025 and 2026 for trash service, the study states.
This matter would require future action by councilors if they intend to enact any changes in residential and commercial waste services.
Neeb explained later that the Solid Waste enterprise fund is balanced for this fiscal year.
Councilors also approved a variance to waive distance requirements, a cannabis-related zone change and a conditional use permit for FCI of New Mexico LLC. The company is planning to open a medical and recreational cannabis retail operation, named Dreamz Dispensary, at Kass Plaza, 2303 N. Main St.
Council discussions indicated officials could decide to examine whether there are enough retail cannabis businesses and whether they are widespread enough so that they aren't crowded into one or two areas of the city.
There is one more request to operate a cannabis retail business under staff consideration, said Kevin Maevers, the city's community development director.
In another action, councilors approved an agreement between the city and the New Mexico Department of Transportation for the Atkinson Project Phase III, which would improve pavement, sidewalks, American Disabilities Act access and utilities on South Atkinson between Cherry Street and College Boulevard.
The city will be responsible for 5%, $135,000, of the expense and anything above the estimated total cost of about $2.7 million.
The scheduled executive session concerning potential litigation was postponed.
