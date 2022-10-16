A significant portion of the Roswell City Council agenda for Thursday's meeting was devoted to the Roswell Air Center, with a variety of leases considered as well as other matters such as a marketing contract and a request for about $21,000 more to finance the purchase of a combination dump truck-snow plow.

Bud Kunkel, chairman of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, provided an update to councilors about the airport, the first since the resignations Oct. 4 of the Air Center's director and deputy director.