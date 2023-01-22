The Roswell Air Center plans to expand its free long-term parking areas with two new paved lots scheduled for completion by June, and city councilors are expected to review submitted bids for the work starting next week.
The public has talked about the need for more parking for some time, according to Interim Air Center Director Jennifer Griego.
“On Fridays, you can hardly find a parking space,” she said. “I end up circling and circling and parking near the fire station.”
She added that additional parking expansion projects are expected in the near future.
The current project involves resealing and other improvements to the short-term parking in front of the terminal, the demolition of an unused building in what will be one of the new lots and the construction of the two new lots, both of them located to the west of the airport terminal building.
A canopy to cover at least some of the spaces in the smaller new lot was considered, but city officials have decided not to add that at this time, Griego said. Airport consultants had estimated the canopy to cost $338,100, but the bids received gave an estimate of at least $450,000 more. A canopy is expected to be part of the future parking expansions, Griego said.
She also explained that parking will remain free, in part because the Federal Aviation Administration funding that will pay for the majority of the work will not allow fund recipients to charge for parking. According to city documents, FAA funds will cover 93.75% of the costs, while Air Center funds provide 6.25%.
Greigo and information from construction documents included as part of the bid packet indicate that the larger parking lot with 101 standard and eight handicapped parking spaces will be directly to the south of the existing long-term parking area and to the west of the terminal building's west entrance. The smaller lot, with 47 standard and eight handicapped spaces, will be directly to the west of the current long-term parking area, across from Zeb Chewning Place road.
Members of the Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee are due to give initial consideration of the two bids received during their Monday afternoon meeting at City Hall. The entire city council will have to vote before a contract could be awarded.
Constructors Inc. is being recommended, having submitted the low bid of $1,203,227 for the three portions, or “schedules,” of the work. With tax, the bid total is about $1.296 million. J & H Services Inc. submitted a pre-tax total bid of $1,461,878. The project also has involved about $416,917 in engineering costs.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or reporter02@rdrnews.com.
