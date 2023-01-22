Air Center parking expansion

The Roswell Air Center terminal building is seen Friday from the existing long-term parking lot. The city is due to consider bids for work that will include two new long-term parking areas to the south and the west of the current lot.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The Roswell Air Center plans to expand its free long-term parking areas with two new paved lots scheduled for completion by June, and city councilors are expected to review submitted bids for the work starting next week.

The public has talked about the need for more parking for some time, according to Interim Air Center Director Jennifer Griego.