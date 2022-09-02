20220902-AirCenterTarmac.jpg

A New Mexico Department of Transportation grant will provide up to $200,000 to the city to pay for airline service marketing and consulting.

The city and the Roswell Air Center have been informed that they have received a $200,000 state grant to help pay for efforts to promote commercial flights for two years, with the city to provide matching funding.

“To get the $200,000, the city has to spend $400,000,” said Scott Stark, Air Center director, about the Air Service Marketing Program grant from the Aviation Division of the New Mexico Department of Transportation. “The reimbursements we can ask for are for marketing and consulting.”