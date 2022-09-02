The city and the Roswell Air Center have been informed that they have received a $200,000 state grant to help pay for efforts to promote commercial flights for two years, with the city to provide matching funding.
“To get the $200,000, the city has to spend $400,000,” said Scott Stark, Air Center director, about the Air Service Marketing Program grant from the Aviation Division of the New Mexico Department of Transportation. “The reimbursements we can ask for are for marketing and consulting.”
The grant contract has been signed by city officials and is expected to be signed by state representatives soon.
Stark said that part of the money likely will be used to pay a portion of the consulting fees for Mead & Hunt, the consulting firm that works with American Airlines to maintain the current routes and speaks with other commercial passenger airlines about the possibility of developing a third route.
The renewal of the Mead & Hunt contract for another year for about $66,625 has been approved by two city committees, with their recommendation that grant funding pay half the costs. The Roswell City Council still must consider the renewal.
Right now the Air Center has three daily flights with American Airlines to and from Dallas-Fort Worth and one daily flight to and from Phoenix. By November, the Dallas-Fort Worth route likely will be reduced to two daily flights for a while, Stark said. A third route by another carrier has been planned for a while, but the COVID pandemic put expansion talks on hold. Jeff Hartz with Mead & Hunt said recently that airlines are just now beginning to hold meetings to consider new airline routes.
Stark said that the existing flights are close to full recovery compared to 2019 pre-pandemic passenger numbers, with the Phoenix flights averaging about 60% to 65% capacity and the Dallas flights at about 75% full.
The city Public Affairs Department handles marketing for the flights, and Public Affairs Director Juanita Jennings said that it already has made many of the decisions about the coming year's flight service advertising.
“We did our strategic planning with our advertising agencies at the end of July,” she said, “and we came up with our ideas for a lot of our marketing then.”
She said that the city works to advertise the flights to people in and around Roswell, as well as to people in other cities. New content is being developed for the billboards in Roswell, and digital and radio advertising is also planned to target locals.
While the Roswell flights will be promoted in airport displays in other states with the aid of the state's New Mexico True campaign, Jennings said the city is planning primarily digital advertising on websites, social media and apps for most of its out-of-area marketing.
“We are trying use digital for most of our advertising,” she said, “because it allows us to track it and see what ROI (return on investment) we are getting.”