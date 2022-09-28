An aircraft dismantling and recycling company based in North Carolina that touts its ability to repurpose 95% to 100% of decommissioned airplanes is considering leasing some land at the Roswell airfield.
North American Aerospace Industries Corp. based in Greenville, North Carolina, is talking with Roswell Air Center employees about leasing about five acres of land to dismantle aircraft and provide materials to partners for recycling. Some local vendors could be involved.
Jenna Lanfor, Air Center property management and contract coordinator, said at a Thursday Roswell City Council Legal Committee meeting, that the company is talking about a five-year lease term that would begin sometime in October. Annual rent would be $21,780, or 10 cents a square foot. The rent would increase each year by 3% or more if warranted by the Consumer Price Index.
Lanfor also said that the company is just getting bare land, no utilities, and might put a couple of storage boxes on the site or keep some equipment on it. Air Center Director Scott Stark added that the North American Aerospace site would be 4,100 feet from the nearest runway currently in use.
The Legal Committee voted 4-0 to recommend the lease to the full City Council at its Oct. 13 meeting.
“They turn all the plastics down into a material where they can be regenerated to do 3D printing,” Lanfor said. “They also make handbags and shoes out of all the fabrics and seatbelts.”
North American Aerospace Industries corporate announcements also indicate that its aluminum is recycled into sheds, window frames, doors and other such items, spare parts are returned to owners for possible resale and portions of planes have been converted into tiny homes.
Other maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations and businesses at the Air Center are involved in dismantling, parts refurbishment and resale, including AerSale, General Airframe and CAVU Enterprises.
Phone numbers given on websites and social media sites for the company were not answered by press time, and there was no response to a request for information made via an online form.
According to company announcements, North American Aerospace Industries is building a $100 million hangar and operations facility at the Global TransPark in Kinston, North Carolina, for dismantling; MRO work; and aircraft painting.
In July, the company was identified as the entity behind what Tallahassee, Florida, officials called Project Alpha, the construction of three large buildings at its international airport for operations that eventually would employ up to 985 people and have an economic impact of $450 million.
According to a July 2020 article in Air Industry Review with company founder Sven Koechler, also a managing partner and the person Lanfor identified as negotiating the local lease, Koechler is quoted as saying that recycling planes is not only environmentally wise but saves airplane owners significant money for parking fees and insurance required if the planes are parked for storage.
At that time, prior to COVID-19 changes to the industry, Koechler estimated that that there were 12,000 to 17,000 decommissioned airplanes worldwide, with about 7,000 in the United States alone.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
