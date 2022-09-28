20220928-SvenKoechler.jpg

Sven Koechler, founder and a managing partner of North American Aerospace Industries Corp., is seen in this photo provided with a news release.

An aircraft dismantling and recycling company based in North Carolina that touts its ability to repurpose 95% to 100% of decommissioned airplanes is considering leasing some land at the Roswell airfield.

North American Aerospace Industries Corp. based in Greenville, North Carolina, is talking with Roswell Air Center employees about leasing about five acres of land to dismantle aircraft and provide materials to partners for recycling. Some local vendors could be involved.