Airport Advisory Commission

Commissioners considered a multitude of items at the Airport Advisory Commission meeting Tuesday afternoon.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Chaves County Manager Bill Williams announced at the end of the Airport Advisory Commission meeting on Tuesday that Chaves County might be able to secure up to $4 million in state funding for infrastructure additions to the southeast side of the airfield.

This is a location of the airport property that would suit future development and the addition of infrastructure — including water and sewer — would help attract businesses to locate or relocate to the airport, according to officials.