Chaves County Manager Bill Williams announced at the end of the Airport Advisory Commission meeting on Tuesday that Chaves County might be able to secure up to $4 million in state funding for infrastructure additions to the southeast side of the airfield.
This is a location of the airport property that would suit future development and the addition of infrastructure — including water and sewer — would help attract businesses to locate or relocate to the airport, according to officials.
Commission Chair Bud Kunkel commented that if such an event were to happen, it would be a “significant step forward.”
Kunkel also noted that the original amount was $5 million.
In October 2022, the commissioners recommended that a capital outlay award of $5 million be used to complete water line upgrades and carry out other infrastructure improvements, according to past reporting.
Later, Kunkel cautioned that the latest news still “isn’t a done deal.”
Roswell city attorney Hess Yntema said efforts to bring the airport into full compliance with the U.S. Transportation Security Agency are continuing.
In April, the Roswell City Council committed to making more than $2.8 million in improvements to the Roswell Air Center and to pay a fine of $20,000 for security violations that federal officials discovered at the airport from early 2020 to late 2021.
Yntema also said the proposed Roswell-Chaves County Joint Powers Agreement that allows for dual control of the airport is on hold until the TSA agreement is more clearly defined.
In March, it was thought the city and county could have reached an agreement for operating the airport together as soon as this fall.
It was also announced during the meeting that flights to and from Phoenix might not resume until at least January. It was reported in March that American Airlines had planned to pause direct flights to Phoenix for a few months.
Reporting to EPA: The commissioners recommended entering into a five-year contract for monitoring and reporting to the Environmental Protection Agency about the airport’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.
Strategic plan update: Requests for Proposals for a Roswell Air Center strategic plan are being sought once again. The submission deadline for responses is May 23. “If you don't have a plan, you don't really know where you are headed,” Kunkel emphasized.
Building lease: Also recommended by commissioners is a lease with BadLand Saints for the use of Building 734. The motorcycle club intends to use the space for meetings and motorcycle maintenance.