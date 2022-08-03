Members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission have recommended paying an air service consulting firm more than $61,200 for another year of service, but have suggested the payment only if the Roswell Air Center receives a state grant as expected that would cover about half of the cost.
The Airport Advisory Commission met Thursday in the airport terminal building at the Roswell Air Center to discuss several issues, including the renewal of the contract with Mead & Hunt.
Their vote as a citizens' group is only a recommendation. The matter still must be considered by the Roswell City Council Legal Committee as well as the entire governing body.
Jeff Hartz with Mead & Hunt provided some information about what is occurring with efforts to secure another passenger airline company to provide service in and out of the Roswell Air Center. Currently only American Airlines flies here, with routes to and from Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix.
Before the coronavirus pandemic caused the shutdown of airline travel starting in March 2020, Air Center staff and the consulting firm were working with the idea of developing a new route to Denver as the preferred priority.
Hartz said that airlines plan to return to in-person meetings in the fall regarding new routes, and his firm has secured commitments for meetings from three airlines that would be new to the area, a tentative agreement to meet with a fourth new airline and the intention to meet with American Airlines when they are ready later in 2022.
Part of the reticence expressed by commission members about paying more for air service development work at this time is concern that the airport terminal building might not have the physical space to accommodate more flights or an additional airline.
But Hartz and Roswell Air Center staff said that more flights can be accommodated by appropriate scheduling and that some airlines don't expect much more than a place for their computers at a ticket counter and assurances of enough personnel for baggage handling.
Roswell Air Center Director Scott Stark said he thinks the quarterly reports about the airline industry provided by the consultants are worthwhile and that the Air Center cannot expect to negotiate with an airline without a consulting firm.
“Quite honestly, the airlines won't let you in without a consultant,” Stark said.
He added that he thinks consultants are key to ensuring that airlines continue routes at smaller airports should cuts be considered, which could happen in the future as had been considered by airlines during the pandemic. Stark said he thinks a significant reason that the Roswell Dallas-Fort Worth flights were spared in 2020 when other airports lost service was because the Air Center had consultants.
Matt McDonald, a retired American Airlines manager who serves on the commission, agreed with Stark.
“You don't go to court without a lawyer. You don't play in the airline business without somebody at the table for you like a Mead & Hunt,” he said. “If they don't know you, they are not going to talk to you."
Stark said that he has been notified informally by the New Mexico Department of Transportation that the Roswell Air Center will receive a grant for air service. If that grant comes through, some of the funds could be allocated to pay up to half of the air service consulting fee.
According to city documents, the new year of the contract would run from August 2022 to July 2023 and would total about $66,625, including expenses.
The motion was made to recommend the payment if the grant funds are available to cover half of the amount. The commission voted 5-0 for the recommendation.
The meeting included two new members to the commission, Bud Kunkel, a local businessman and retired real estate appraiser who previously served with the group for a couple of years, and Jon Hitchcock, board chairman of Pioneer Bank who is a private pilot and has been involved in Air Center matters for years.
Kunkel was elected as chairman of the group for 2022-23, with Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. President Mike Espiritu elected vice chairman.
Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 351, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.