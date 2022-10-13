The city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission recommended Tuesday that a 2022 capital outlay award to the city for $5 million be dedicated to finishing water line upgrades and doing other infrastructure improvements to the south side of the airfield.
Commission Chairman Bud Kunkel said the four commission members attending the meeting at the Roswell Airport Terminal building voted for the recommendation for the funding, which was provided by the state Legislature in March. City councilors and the mayor — the governing body for the city — will have the final decision.
“It was unanimous that that is the direction we need to head,” Kunkel said. “We need to finish out the infrastructure and development in the southeast part of the Air Center and then move forward if we have any funds left over.”
That decision would signal some change of direction for the Air Center, as the funding request made to legislators was for “hangars, warehouses, taxiways” as well as infrastructure at the Air Center. City managers had said that a priority was expanding or creating more leaseable space at the Air Center.
The commission met for the first time since the Air Center director and deputy director resigned on Oct. 4, with city Administrative Services Director Juan Fuentes temporarily in charge of Air Center administration. City Manager Joe Neeb, who attended the Airport Advisory Commission meeting, previously said that the city has started the search for an interim Air Center manager “as we proceed with how we are going to fill that position.”
The city and county had asked for $5 million each from the state for 2022 awards, with the city given the funding. The county had previously been awarded $5 million in state capital outlay funding in February 2020, with the original intention that it be used solely for south airfield infrastructure improvement. County officials had said that they wanted to prepare that area of the Air Center for new development. The new water line is also expected to help county residents living to the south of the airfield.
However, only $2 million of the 2020 award has been allocated for the south side airfield work, with the county and city agreeing that $3 million could be used for site work for a large hangar project by Ascent Aviation Services, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) company expanding here from Arizona.
According to city documents posted for the September meeting of the Roswell City Council Infrastructure Committee, the new 14-inch water line will run south from the new water tower on the east side of the Air Center near to property that had been leased by AEVEX Aerospace. A contractor has been selected and work is expected to begin later this month.
Kunkel said other discussions during the meeting included further information about the Joint Powers Agreement the city and county are drawing up to share governance of the Air Center, a recommendation of a February 2021 report of the Airport Steering Committee as an alternative to establishing an independent airport authority. The report also has recommended hiring professional airport economic development and business management to assist city staff.
The commission also received some in-depth financial information to begin its examination of trends regarding flight services, building and land leases, aircraft parking fees and other activities affecting Air Center revenues.