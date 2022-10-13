20221013-AirportAdvisory.jpg

Lisa Dunlap Photo

Members of the city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission, city elected officials and city staff meet Tuesday afternoon at the Roswell Airport Terminal. At the far end of the table is Commission Chair Bud Kunkel. Mayor Tim Jennings is at left.

 Lisa Dunlap Photo

The city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission recommended Tuesday that a 2022 capital outlay award to the city for $5 million be dedicated to finishing water line upgrades and doing other infrastructure improvements to the south side of the airfield.

Commission Chairman Bud Kunkel said the four commission members attending the meeting at the Roswell Airport Terminal building voted for the recommendation for the funding, which was provided by the state Legislature in March. City councilors and the mayor — the governing body for the city — will have the final decision.