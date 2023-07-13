Jeffrey Hartz, managing director of air service for Mead and Hunt, spoke to members of the Airport Advisory Commission on Tuesday about industry conditions.
“The pandemic created a weird bubble,” Hartz noted.
Airports aren’t recovering at the same rate. He described the current condition as “unbalanced.”
Also affecting these smaller airports is that finding enough people to fly planes continues to be a problem after pilots nearing retirement age at the beginning of the pandemic were encouraged to leave before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 65.
One of the ways large carriers are trying to make up for the shortage is to use larger aircraft that can hold more passengers and go in and out of larger airports.
“It’s not a pilots' shortage,” Hartz said. “It’s a captains' shortage.”
To become a captain, a pilot needs to complete at least 1,000 hours of flight as a co-pilot. The shortage is exacerbated by the move toward larger, but fewer flights. Would-be captains are having a harder time obtaining the necessary flight hours because there are fewer flights going in the air, he said.
The captain is responsible for the aircraft and all occupants. Other flight crew members carry out tasks to ensure the flight goes well.
The Roswell Air Center has regular scheduled flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth. While there are only so many aircraft and crews to go around, it might be time to talk to American Airlines about flight scheduling, Hartz suggested.
His flight came in at about midnight, he pointed out.
Scheduled flights to and from Phoenix remain temporarily suspended. The airport’s website said that carrier service could return this fall.
“Phoenix got hit harder than others,” Hartz said.
He displayed a chart explaining how the airport should go about determining market opportunities. Reviewing the top-flown markets helps with this process.
He pointed out that nonstop service “significantly stimulates the market” but there’s no “low-hanging fruit in air service development.”
Seeking a service that would fly a nonstop route more than 1,000 miles long wouldn’t be viable because of such issues as higher costs and the need for more resources as well as airlines not wanting to fly over hubs.
Hartz explained that Houston isn’t the best prospect because Hobbs is providing service.
Most important is that Phoenix’s “recent performance will affect American Airlines’ return or interest from other carriers.”
For regional airports “2019 will never come back,” Hartz said. But conditions should be resolved next year.
In other business
Museum lease: The airport and the Walker Aviation Museum have reached a lease agreement for five more years, starting Aug. 1 through July 31, 2028.
Parking lot project: Work on the two parking lots is expected to end by the end of August.
TSA exercise: A required emergency-security exercise at the airport has been scheduled, according to airport staff. The deadline to complete it is Aug. 3.
