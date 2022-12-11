Airport-related troubles reported during council meeting

Some of Roswell's elected officials are shown listening to speakers Thursday during the city council meeting. From the left are Councilors Robert Corn, Cristina Arnold, Juliana Halvorson and Mayor Timothy Jennings.

 Terri Harber photo

Thursday's Roswell City Council meeting was about five hours long. As councilors moved through agenda items, other topics and concerns arose.

Some of the more significant concerns came out during the discussion about whether Roswell's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) should exist – and why. Several people spoke in favor of it while some elected officials responded to criticisms by explaining that not doing such things right could cause even more trouble.