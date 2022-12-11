Airport-related troubles reported during council meeting

Thursday's Roswell City Council meeting was about five hours long. As councilors moved through agenda items, other topics and concerns arose.
Some of the more significant concerns came out during the discussion about whether Roswell's Municipal Infrastructure Reimbursement Program (MIRP) should exist – and why. Several people spoke in favor of it while some elected officials responded to criticisms by explaining that not doing such things right could cause even more trouble.
MIRP was approved in October 2021 during the previous administration to help ease the city's housing shortage, but the program was approved without funding. The city's Community Development Department has requested $750,000 to fund the program for the remainder of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.
Builders and developers of single-family homes and multi-family dwelling units could receive a rebate for including city-approved infrastructure, streets, sidewalks and lines connecting water and sewer services. The rebates were slated to be up to $10,000 for such work with the houses and up to $5,000 for such infrastructure for the multi-family units.
The city's rebate would bring down the cost of construction and be returned within about a year. Those payments and fees paid by the homeowners would continue coming to the city for many years.
However, City Attorney Hessel Yntema believes that the home-building incentive program needs to be restructured before it can begin operating because Roswell's government structure doesn't allow for it.
Roswell's MIRP is said to have been modeled after the program in Hobbs, which is a home-rule government. This allowed officials there to exempt their program from procurement. Roswell, however, is an incorporated city and can't do what Hobbs did in the same fashion, Yntema said.
Yntema found past correspondence by former City Attorney Parker Patterson that described his concerns about the program, which were sent to various city officials. The first email was written in March 2021, several months before the program was approved by city council.
A possible solution for the MIRP might be developing a bid process for it. Then the city wouldn't be violating state code regarding procurement and can become compliant with other rules, such as a prevailing wage requirement for projects and contracts of more than $60,000, Yntema explained. The city could also be in violation of the state's Anti-Donation Clause if the program is started without modifications.
In addition, Yntema reported before the meeting that he was in error when he told the Finance Committee the city doesn't have an affordable housing ordinance. This might allow the city to offer some sort of incentive for constructing dwellings for people within the lower economic segment of the housing market.
It's not part of Zoning Code, but is instead contained in the city's Human Rights section and it's in need of an update as well, he said.
People who spoke in favor of finding a way to operate the MIRP said the city needs to be able to provide adequate housing so more businesses would want to operate here. In turn, that would increase the city's revenue and provide more opportunities for all residents.
“How can you possibly not find a way to make it happen?” asked Bill Davis, a Realtor and owner of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services. “The return on investment speaks for itself.”
Jim Mitchell, one of the developers of The Oaks, said some of the city's elected officials need to be aware Roswell is being perceived as “anti-growth.”
The Oaks is a subdivision intended to feature up to 900 homes as well as some retail and commercial uses near Country Club Road between Union and Sycamore avenues. The homes would be built over years and perhaps even a decade, Mitchell said.
He explained to councilors that potential retail and commercial clients have told him they feel apprehensive about coming here because city officials have exhibited what he described as “too much negativity.”
The Oaks, where future homes are going to cost $300,000 each, is considered a possible source of housing for employees eventually coming to work at Ascent Aviation, which has a facility in the works at Roswell Air Center that was estimated to add more than 350 new jobs to the community.
However, homes planned at The Oaks don't qualify as affordable housing, said Councilor Juan Oropesa.
Work at The Oaks stopped last month when news spread that the city's MIRP might be eliminated.
“We're not moving until we get some action from the city council,” Mitchell said. There are three other MIRP applicants who plan to build 47 additional dwellings total, according to city staff.
Councilor Bob Corn, who also chairs the Finance Committee, said he had recommended funding the program earlier but has since changed his mind. He cited the possible legal implications for the city if it were to move forward in its current form as the reason.
“Why the communications within the staff didn't get to city council, I don't know,” Corn said.
The amount of money requested for the program is higher than the number of houses that could be eligible. He also said the city has other issues to consider, such as a potential budget shortfall that could be exacerbated by some matters related to the airport.
Amid the conversation about MIRP, Corn also announced that the Office of the State Auditor received a complaint about “past procurement, contracting and leasing practices” pertaining to the Air Center.
The State Auditor has ordered an audit of special fund expenditures as well as lease and loan agreements the city entered into involving the airport, according to an emailed letter dated Dec. 7 that was sent to Mayor Timothy Jennings, each of the city councilors and Acting City Manager Mike Mathews.
The state auditor's office examines the financial affairs of governmental agencies in New Mexico that spend or receive public money to ensure these entities are “in compliance with applicable laws, regulations, policies and procedures,” the letter explained. Along with regular annual audits, the State Auditor “may cause the financial affairs and transactions of an agency to be audited in whole or in part.”
This audit will be done jointly by the State Auditor and an independent government accountant. The city will be responsible for the cost of the audit, which Corn said would be about $200,000.
The councilors postponed the MIRP funding vote until at least January, so that there's time for staff to find a way for Roswell to offer a compliant home construction incentive program. Mayor Timothy Jennings pointed out that any of the city's committees could meet or hold a workshop to consider the issue in the meantime.
Rubb Hangar
Councilors opted to move forward with the Rubb Hangar project in the location described as Option 1. It will be located near Building 1166, the former location of the Matrix International Security Intelligence Center, on Will Rogers Road.
This hangar is for Ascent Aviation but is separate from the company's larger project slated to be on the northwest section of the airport, said City Engineer Louis Najar.
It cost about $600,000 to purchase the hangar and Corn added $250,000 for site development on Thursday. The hangar has been budgeted for $1 million.
During this conversation, Jennings said the city has issues with the Transportation Security Administration because they might levy a “seven-number” fine for security violations at the airport. He stressed that remedying the situation should be a priority to ensure the city doesn't lose its certificate. Yntema said the city couldn't elaborate about what issues the TSA is highlighting because it's considered “pending litigation.”
Other business
• The councilors approved an employment contract for City Clerk Amalia Martinez, who began serving as the interim clerk early this year.
• The request by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church asking the city to release a $21,000 lien for demolishing a structure at 401 East Albuquerque St. was removed from the agenda.
• They allowed city staff to use $150,000 in budgeted money to find musical acts to perform at the 2023 UFO Festival. Oropesa asked that Hispanic performers be considered because more than half of Roswell's residents are Hispanic. The goal is to find two acts to perform next year.
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.
