Members of the Roswell Legal Committee recommended last week that city councilors advertise for a public hearing and adoption of an ordinance amending airport rules and regulations.
Describing a process that could be administered criminally or administratively and be recognized by courts of justice comes along with changes to the existing part of the city code as it relates to the airport, according to the staff report.
The proposed ordinance, which focuses on Chapter 5 of the city code, would eliminate the process of having the airport director enforce airport security provisions by filing complaints in the Roswell Municipal Court.
The director and their designees would have administrative authority while the office of the City Attorney would criminally prosecute “any knowing or intentional violation” of airport rules and regulations.
Specifically, a person who “knowingly or intentionally” violates the terms would be guilty of a misdemeanor. So would someone who “assists or aids and abets in a violation of this chapter” by doing so “knowingly or intentionally.”
City Attorney Hess Yntema said the decision-making track of such violations would also depend on the severity of what transpired.
And the loss of one’s security badge can be pretty severe.
“A loss of the badge means a loss of the job,” Yntema said.
There is a system for employees who dispute the claims made against them, though the person’s badge would be taken and withheld unless they are cleared.
The idea of taking away the badge and any other security-related media is to keep these people out of the airport’s restricted areas.
These code changes were prompted by the settlement between the airport and Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Yntema said.
In April, the Roswell City Council agreed to make more than $2.8 million in improvements to the Roswell Air Center and pay a fine of $20,000 for security violations that federal officials discovered had happened at the airport from early 2020 to late 2021.
The Airport Advisory Commission recommended the proposed ordinance with some changes, such as in the number of people without badges an employee with a badge could escort. It had been only one person but now the badged employee can escort as many as four, for example.
Yntema said during the meeting of the commission in May that the airport will be adding a security assistant to help the airport best adhere to the various local, state and federal rules and regulations that exist.
In December 2022, the Office of the State Auditor ordered an audit of special fund expenditures as well as lease and loan agreements the city entered into involving the airport.