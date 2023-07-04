Plane at Roswell Airport

An aircraft is shown Monday waiting in the hangar bay at the Roswell Air Center.

 Allison Carpenter Photo

Members of the Roswell Legal Committee recommended last week that city councilors advertise for a public hearing and adoption of an ordinance amending airport rules and regulations.

Describing a process that could be administered criminally or administratively and be recognized by courts of justice comes along with changes to the existing part of the city code as it relates to the airport, according to the staff report.