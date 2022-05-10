A man arrested Friday in an incident in which a Roswell police officer was injured had several outstanding warrants for his arrest in cases from Otero and Bernalillo counties.
Xavier Barela, 45, of Alamogordo, was arrested Friday morning on charges of aggravated battery on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, receiving/transferring stolen vehicles, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property over $1,000, unlawful use of license and driving while under the influence of drugs.
The DWI and unlawful use of license are misdemeanor charges while the others are felony charges.
According to electronic court records, Barela had warrants out for his arrest from cases in Alamogordo Magistrate Court and Bernalillo Metropolitan Court. Those cases include charges for drugs, stolen vehicles and driving under the influence.
The officer who was injured in Friday’s incident was treated in the Eastern New Mexico Medical Center emergency room and released a few hours later, according to Todd Wildermuth, RPD public information officer.
According to the statement of probable cause filed Monday in Chaves County Magistrate Court, the Roswell Police Department was called to Second Street and North Main Street at 9:08 a.m. Friday for an unresponsive driver of a red car on the east side of the intersection.
An officer was at the open driver’s side door trying to get the driver, identified as Barela, to put the car in park. Another officer, according to the document, had parked his patrol vehicle in front of the car and he and another officer both observed drug paraphernalia on the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver was slow to respond, but put the car in park and told the officer he was having some car issues. The officer asked the driver if he needed medical attention, which the driver declined.
The driver then revved the engine. The officer reached into the car and tried to grab the key when the driver put the car into drive and accelerated west across the intersection, according to the court document.
The open door of the red car hit the patrol vehicle in front of it, smashing the door against the officer as he was dragged through the intersection hanging part-way out of the car. The officer pushed on the car’s brake pedal with his hands, bringing the car to a stop on the northwest side of the intersection.
Barela did not comply when officers ordered him out of the vehicle and was dragged out by multiple officers, according to the court document.
When he was questioned at the Roswell Police Department, Barela told officers he had been at a park earlier in the morning and blacked out. He allegedly admitted to taking heroin while at the park, according to the probable cause statement.
RPD also discovered that the car Barela was driving, a red 2017 Hyundai Elantra, was reported as stolen April 9 in Alamogordo and sported a license plate that had been reported stolen April 24 in Roswell from a similar vehicle.
Barela told investigators he had traded another car with a friend in Alamogordo for the Hyundai. He denied knowing the car was stolen.
A search warrant was executed on the vehicle and officers found a clear plastic bag with a brown substance, a syringe and other drug paraphernalia, according to the statement.
Barela made a first appearance on the charges Monday afternoon in Chaves County Magistrate Court. Bond was set at $50,000, according to online court records.
Barela has warrants for his arrest for failure to appear, failure to pay fines and violating conditions of release in two cases in Otero County and a failure to appear warrant from a case in Bernalillo County.
He was arrested in Alamogordo for a July 12 incident on charges of possession of a controlled substance, false imprisonment, battery on a household member, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and having an open container while driving.
Those charges were dismissed in September after the state failed to file information in the court within a time limit, but Barela was ordered to pay fines related to a bench warrant issued earlier in the proceedings. A warrant was issued in March for failure to pay those fines.
Meanwhile, in January, a grand jury indicted Barela on the same charges. When he failed to appear for a Feb. 14 arraignment, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Barela was also arrested on July 14 as a suspect in a larceny in Alamogordo, according to court documents. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; and driving while license revoked.
He was indicted by a grand jury on those charges later that month and released on bond. However, a warrant was issued for his arrest for violating conditions of release after he was arrested in Albuquerque on Nov. 3 on charges of receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Warrants for failure to appear were issued in Bernalillo Metropolitan Court after he failed to report for a pre-trial appointment in November and a preliminary examination in December in the stolen vehicle case.
