The Chaves County Sheriff's Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday morning that eventually ended with the arrest of an Albuquerque man by San Miguel County sheriff's deputies.
Chaves County Sheriff's Office began a pursuit of a silver passenger car on U.S. 285 about 8 a.m. Friday, according to a New Mexico State Police news release.
The car, according to the news release, was driven by a man identified as Dion Isaac Lueras Ortiz, 24, of Albuquerque.
The Chaves County Sheriff's Office canceled their involvement in the pursuit as the vehicle approached Vaughn on north U.S. 285.
New Mexico State Police and the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office were then called to assist, locating the suspect vehicle as it traveled north on U.S. 54. It then drove north on U.S. 84 and accelerated away from law enforcement officers at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.
Tire deflation devices were deployed a couple of times, and the suspect vehicle came to a stop after driving over some of the devices on U.S. 84, a bit south of Romeroville.
According to the NMSP statement, Ortiz exited the car and then threw an object at officers. Two San Miguel County sheriff's deputies fired their guns, hitting the suspect vehicle but not Ortiz.
State Police are investigating the shooting incident involving the San Miguel County deputies.
No law enforcement officers were injured.
“Ortiz was taken into custody without further incident for three warrants, including two misdemeanor charges of violation of a restraining order and a felony charge of aggravated stalking,” according to State Police.