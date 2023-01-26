Roswell Air Center staff and operators of Alien City Dragway LLC think they have reached an agreement for a new lease a year after an initial proposal made by former city employees had angered dragway operators and some fans because it would have increased rent by $15,000 a month.

The city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission voted 5-0 during a special meeting Wednesday at the airport terminal building to move the draft lease forward to the Roswell City Council Legal Committee for its Thursday afternoon meeting. By that time, commission members and employees said, more information about potential environmental liabilities due to chemicals used during races and on the track might be available to decide whether the business should be asked to carry extra insurance in case of spills or other problems. The entire city governing body also will have to approve the lease for it to be effective.