Roswell Air Center staff and operators of Alien City Dragway LLC think they have reached an agreement for a new lease a year after an initial proposal made by former city employees had angered dragway operators and some fans because it would have increased rent by $15,000 a month.
The city of Roswell Airport Advisory Commission voted 5-0 during a special meeting Wednesday at the airport terminal building to move the draft lease forward to the Roswell City Council Legal Committee for its Thursday afternoon meeting. By that time, commission members and employees said, more information about potential environmental liabilities due to chemicals used during races and on the track might be available to decide whether the business should be asked to carry extra insurance in case of spills or other problems. The entire city governing body also will have to approve the lease for it to be effective.
Mayor Tim Jennings said a deal with the dragway would be a “win-win” for the community and the business. “Our drag strip has been going here for a long time,” he said. “It is just different opportunities that we provide in our community.”
Air Center Property Manager Jenna Lanfor said that she had spent more than three months working with commission member Bud Kunkel, a retired professional appraiser, to determine a fair value for the property on Lamay Street, just east of the secured fencing for the airfield. She also said she informed the Federal Aviation Administration of the proposed lease arrangements.
Kunkel and Lanfor described looking at median sales prices for similar land during the past five years to come up with a per-acre price. They also determined that a 3.5% rate of return was reasonable for land in that part of Roswell and considered operations for two other dragways in Albuquerque and Odessa, Texas.
Using all that information, the Air Center has offered a lease for $12,600 a year, or $1,050 a month, for the 35 acres and two Quonset huts. Annual increases of 3% or the Consumer Price Index rate also would occur. The lease would begin Feb. 1 and expire Jan. 31, 2028.
“The dragway was acceptable with that amount,” Lanfor said. “It is a tough amount for them to reach, but they are willing to go ahead with that rent and that term.”
George Stephenson, board treasurer for Alien City Dragway, said he and board president Rob Coon and board member Roy Stephenson are happy about the rent, but he said the business does not want to pay for extra insurance above the $5 million policy it already carries. He said the business also wants changes to the draft termination agreement so that it would pay only 90 days instead of 180 days of rent if one party or the other decides to end the lease early.
“The lease amount is all right,” he said. “But the insurance they are asking for would be $6,500 a year. That could be the killer right there. That could almost double the rent.”
The suggested base rent is 80% higher than the $584 a month the dragway operators had paid under a lease that expired in November 2021. But it is much less than the 10 cents a square foot, or $15,592 a month, rent that former Roswell Air Center employees had offered in early 2022. When the dragway partners said that there was no way they could afford that increase, a compromise was reached that the business could continue to pay its previous rent amount on a month-to-month agreement as long as they vacated the property by Jan. 1, 2023. The partners didn't think that agreement was fair either, leading them to take to social media, circulate a petition and call local business and government leaders to ask for help in convincing city officials to give them a better deal.
City officials at that time had said that the hike in rent was necessary not only to help the Air Center reach its goal of being financially self-sufficient, but also because of provisions in FAA grant assurances and indenture agreements that require tenants of airport properties to pay prevailing market rates. The former employees used amounts charged at other airports to determine the fair market rate as 10 cents to 25 cents a square foot. Former employees also said that FAA regulations state that airport property is to be used to by aviation businesses when possible and that they knew of an aviation business interested in the property. Lanfor said that a former tenant, AEVEX Aerospace, which has since left the Roswell area due to its own lease dispute, had expressed some interest in expanding to the dragway property.
Stephenson and Coon have appeared at several meetings saying that the dragway has been a benefit to the community in many ways during the past 28 years it has been at the Air Center. They said the dragway has hosted multi-day special events that sometimes drew up to 8,500 fans and racers per event. They also said organizers and racers have hosted many charitable events and engaged in fundraising for nonprofits. Annual attendance has been about 12,000 to 15,000 people a year. Any money earned, Stephenson and Coon said, went back into improvements of the property or business. They also said their races are good family fun.
“You can come out for $15 and stay all day long and watch some good racing and touch the cars,” Coon said during an August city meeting. “NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) is the biggest sanctioned body in racing, so we are a part of that.”
Stephenson said it was difficult to schedule races when the dragway operated on a month-to-month lease and expects this year to be slower as well as the group rebuilds and finds a new manager. But he said racing is expected to start soon.
“I am working on a schedule now as we speak,” Stephenson said. “We should have our first race by the end of March.”