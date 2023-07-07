During this year’s UFO Festival, busloads of people had the chance to sample alcoholic beverages and appetizers served by some local establishments.
The first Alien Crawl was introduced as part of the 2022 UFO Festival. It has become a popular addition to the long list of things to do during the commemoration of the 1947 Roswell Incident.
Its purpose is to provide visitors with exposure to more local businesses than they would have otherwise found time for on their own during the festival, said Juanita Jennings, the city’s Public Affairs Director.
Alien Crawl was a little bigger in 2023. The two separate runs each made stops at four locations.
Of course, fare reflecting the Alien-UFO theme was encouraged but not a requirement.
This year, there were more businesses participating. Two bus runs stopped at four locations each where people could sample drinks and, in some instances, snack on appetizers.
The cost was $55 per person.
Alien Crawl's original focus was to allow visitors a taste of what’s available in Roswell. This year, some residents also decided to participate in the crawl, Jennings said.
“There were two sisters who went together,” she noted. “And two best friends went just to experience local restaurants in that situation.”
Two businesses were involved with this event this year and last. They had mostly positive things to say about it.
“It’s pretty cool,” Adam Roe, manager-owner of Peppers Grill and Bar, said about the year’s set-up. “It worked out pretty well and it’s definitely something we wanted to be a part of again.”
“We always enjoy the extra people,” said Rob Paz, manager of Farley’s Food Fun and Pub. “And this is a good event.”
Both of these establishments have patios that they used especially for their Alien Crawl guests at that point in the day.
Others allowed for some choices of fare. Some stops served set cocktails and snacks.
The concept of the Alien Crawl is also to allow these people to stay together for a shared experience. It somewhat resembles a British-style pub crawl. One major difference is that the common practice of walking from bar to pub to bar in the UK would be impractical — and potentially life-threatening — during a very hot summer day in southeast New Mexico.
The bus held 55 people. A representative of one of the participating businesses suggested that it might be helpful to let these customers know ahead that they would have servers devoted to their needs at each establishment.
Even though the 2022 event had a bus that at some point moved quite a bit faster than scheduled, this year the stops mostly aligned to the publicized schedule of stops.
Those who preferred non-alcoholic fare were able to buy discount cards at the Visitors Center. That purchase allowed people to buy drinks at a reduced price from participating businesses.
This self-guided tour offered people such festival-oriented offerings as a shaved ice item titled “Alien vs. Predator” and a Taiwanese shaved ice concoction called “Alien Snow” served at Chill Teas Treats and Frozen Sweets.
And the Alien Island, a pina colada-flavored, plant-based energy drink served regularly at The Hot Bev, was spotlighted during the festival. This business offers the drink year-round.
Jennings said there is some potential for there being other similar events at other times of the year.
