Farley's Food, Fun and Pub

Farley's Food, Fun and Pub was one of the sample stops during this year's Alien Crawl.

 Clarke Condé Photo

During this year’s UFO Festival, busloads of people had the chance to sample alcoholic beverages and appetizers served by some local establishments.

The first Alien Crawl was introduced as part of the 2022 UFO Festival. It has become a popular addition to the long list of things to do during the commemoration of the 1947 Roswell Incident.