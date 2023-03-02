AlienCon, where experts from around the world gather to explore the mysteries of the universe and investigate the truth about extraterrestrial life, is a two-day event held in Pasadena, Calif. this weekend.
With the growing public interest in the UFO topic, AlienCon aims to bring experts together to find answers to plaguing questions about unexplained phenomena. The event will feature a lineup of well-known figures such as Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress, Erich von Däniken, Nick Pope, Caroline Cory, George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell. Panel discussions will be based on popular shows from The History Channel, including “Ancient Aliens,” “Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch,” “The UnXplained” and “The Proof Is Out There,” covering a range of topics such as ancient civilizations, lost worlds, close encounters, paranormal reports, cryptids, UFOs and the long road to disclosure.
David Childress said of the conference, “It all starts with an exclusive Infinity Pass cocktail party on Friday night. Then the conference starts in earnest at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. On Saturday I am part of two panels. The first is ‘Ancient Aliens: Earth’s Energy Grid – Hot Spots and Ley Lines’ with Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Hugh Newman and Bill Birnes. The panel explores history’s hotspots and evidence of a powerful energy grid that has enveloped the Earth since the beginning of time. The next panel is ‘Ancient Aliens: Human Kind’s Mysterious Origins’ with Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Erich von Däniken and William Henry, where we discuss the most compelling evidence suggesting that extraterrestrials aided humanity as their first teachers in Earth's distant past. It will be a fun conference and I am looking forward to it.”
The biggest draw for AlienCon 2023 may be former Defense Intelligence Officer and Director of the UAP Task Force, Jay Stratton. Stratton has been a key figure in the government's UAP programs and has been recently featured on the “Weaponized” podcast with Corbel and Knapp. This will be his first public appearance and attendees can expect to gain insights into the government's UAP programs and his experiences.
Nick Pope, who will be joining Stratton on stage for a panel discussion, said of AlienCon, “I'll be sharing some details of my U.K. government UFO investigations and explaining why this is directly relevant to the current handling of this subject in the U.S. With NASA and the DOD doing studies, with multiple UFO provisions in the new defense bill and with Congress taking an active interest, the topic of UFOs has gone from fringe to mainstream, so AlienCon is coming at the perfect time.”
Pope continued, “I'll be giving two separate presentations and participating in four panel discussions. The event I'm most looking forward to is a panel I'm moderating with Jay Stratton, Dr. Travis Taylor and Dr. Garry Nolan. If people want an insight into how those of us who've looked at this issue from inside government view and handle the subject, this is the session for you. It's going to be a hot ticket.”
Attendees can expect to gain insights into the government's UAP programs and the experiences of experts. The schedule includes panel discussions including “The UFO Reality: What Do We Know? What Might We Find Out?;” “Earth's Energy Grid – Hot Spots and Ley Lines;” “Stories of Prophets and Visionaries, Futurism and the Evolution of Our DNA;” “Wonders of Ancient Engineering;” “History's Most Compelling UFO Incidents;” “The Mars-Earth Connection” and “Giants: Scientific Evidence of a Forgotten Race.”
Marc D’Antonio, the Mutual UFO Network’s Chief Photo and Video Analyst, said he’s excited for his first appearance at AlienCon. “I will be on two panels and doing one talk. So busy, busy... The MUFON Panel will be discussing historical UFO sightings over time, The A&E panel will be discussing some of our top cases for the History channel show, ‘The Proof is Out There,’ and my talk I will be doing is called ‘An Unorthodox History of the Earth.'”
D’Antonio added, “Having never been before I am not sure what to expect myself but you won't want to miss my talk. I put the entire history of the Earth on a roll of toilet paper and go out into the audience and unroll it to reveal milestones that occurred on our planet leading to the final sheet where the final 1 mm is everything we have ever learned in human history. The roll is 117 feet long!”
Jonathan Dover, a veteran law enforcement officer and Navajo Nations Ranger Investigator, noted, “Our world is stranger than we think it is since unusual phenomena have been with us since the beginning of time...People should look forward to seeing/meeting many television personalities, hearing from outstanding experts in various disciplines leveraged to investigate paranormal phenomena and exploring the different vendors at the convention center. Looking forward to seeing everyone there.”
AlienCon, held in Pasadena for the first time since 2019, seeks to provide a unique and fun event that will be informative and thought-provoking. Earl Grey Anderson, MUFON’s State Director of Southern California and an executive member of MUFON’s The Experiencer Resource Team, added, “AlienCon is unique in being extremely informative, featuring some of the greatest minds in Phenomenology, but is also a really fun event!”
