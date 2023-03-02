AlienCon Dallas, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, Dallas, USA - 05 Oct 2019
Nathan Hunsinger/AlienCon

AlienCon, where experts from around the world gather to explore the mysteries of the universe and investigate the truth about extraterrestrial life, is a two-day event held in Pasadena, Calif. this weekend.

With the growing public interest in the UFO topic, AlienCon aims to bring experts together to find answers to plaguing questions about unexplained phenomena. The event will feature a lineup of well-known figures such as Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, David Childress, Erich von Däniken, Nick Pope, Caroline Cory, George Knapp and Jeremy Corbell. Panel discussions will be based on popular shows from The History Channel, including “Ancient Aliens,” “Secrets of Skinwalker Ranch,” “The UnXplained” and “The Proof Is Out There,” covering a range of topics such as ancient civilizations, lost worlds, close encounters, paranormal reports, cryptids, UFOs and the long road to disclosure.