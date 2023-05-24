All-inclusive park taking shape

The first phase of Roswell’s all-inclusive park is scheduled to be completed sometime in August.
Situated behind the Recreation and Aquatic Center, near the Cielo Grande Recreation Center, is play equipment, a partially completed water feature and some concrete.
It’s enough items and design work to provide a good idea about what the park will look like.
In this instance, “all-inclusive” means that features are more user-friendly for youths on the autism spectrum and other special needs than such offerings at other parks, while still providing a fun place for all children to play.
This phase of the project is moving along well and the design of the second phase is nearly complete, according to the staff report presented during the Infrastructure Committee meeting on Monday.
Jim Sexe, an engineering technician with the city, created the shape of the park but stops short of referring to himself as its designer.
He explained that the park has four separate sections. Two will contain play equipment. One of these is for children ages 2-5 and the other is for youth ages 5-12.
This equipment is the familiar Roswell green and has some aliens visible to welcome the kids.
There will be rubber flooring to help cushion the children if they fall. The material will be stable enough for children to roll over it with a wheelchair, Sexe noted.
A water feature with upward water sprays will be equipped with nonslip concrete surfacing. When completed, it will also include a light, video camera and panic button. And a sensory garden will allow children to play in the sand and dig up objects.
“I think it will make a nice addition to Roswell,” Sexe commented.
Lone Mountain Contracting Inc., of Bosque Farms, is working with city employees on the park.
It’ll be a while until the park is safe and ready to use. Trees, grass, more concrete and a 6-foot-tall wrought iron fence are among the upcoming features to be added.
Roswell partnered with the New Mexico Autism Society on the project, which assisted by pursuing funding for the park.
The grant for the first phase of the new park was $1.46 million. The bid for construction was nearly $1.7 million. The city will add $393,000.
Another $853,000 will pay to complete any remaining aspects of the first phase as well as the second phase of construction, which will consist of lighting, furnishings and other amenities. It’s still being designed, the staff report explained.
State Rep. Greg Nibert helped secure funding for the first phase of the park in 2020. Funding for the second phase came in 2022, said Christina Angel, executive director of the autism society.
“It’ll be such a great thing for that section of the state,” Angel said Tuesday.
And, more people will be able to see how important full accessibility is, she emphasized.
Another partner working on this park is the Kiwanis Club of Roswell. It has raised about $50,000 for this project through such activities as the Carole King tribute at the Roswell Museum this past December and a golf ball drop in 2019.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Ron Lethgo, president of the local Kiwanis organization, said Tuesday about the park’s opening. Much of this money was garnered before and after the pandemic for such items as an entryway and sensory garden.
The all-inclusive park is the organization’s Century Park project, which occurred during the club’s 100th anniversary in 2021, Lethgo explained.
The original intent was to place it in Cahoon Park, but the site of the all-inclusive park was relocated to this larger location where it’s currently under construction. The groundbreaking at Cielo Grande happened in the fall of 2021.
Roswell’s park will be loosely based on the all-inclusive park in Rio Rancho, named “A Park Above,” the first all-inclusive park in New Mexico when opened in 2015.
Best trending stories from the week.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You may occasionally receive promotions exclusive discounted subscription offers from the Roswell Daily Record. Feel free to cancel any time via the unsubscribe link in the newsletter you received. You can also control your newsletter options via your user dashboard by signing in.