The screen behind the counter at the Chaves County Clerk's Office Tuesday afternoon displays a few of the candidates vying for seats on Roswell's City Council.

 Clarke Condé Photo

Roswell will see a lively campaign season this fall, with multiple candidates vying for each of the positions on the ballot in the upcoming local elections.

Some 19 office seekers filled out the necessary paperwork to run for one of the five city council and two school board seats or the position of Roswell municipal judge.

