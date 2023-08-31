Roswell will see a lively campaign season this fall, with multiple candidates vying for each of the positions on the ballot in the upcoming local elections.
Some 19 office seekers filled out the necessary paperwork to run for one of the five city council and two school board seats or the position of Roswell municipal judge.
The public received its first glimpse of the campaign landscape ahead for the Nov. 7 nonpartisan elections in communities, school systems, and Soil and Water Conservation Districts across Chaves County, when a steady stream of candidates came into the County Clerk's Office to file to appear on the ballot.
For eight hours, everyone from first-time contenders to seasoned veterans of the campaign trail came through the doors and submitted their paperwork. Those looking to mount write-in bids can do so on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Half of the Roswell City Council will be up for reelection. Some of its most familiar councilors have opted not to go before voters again.
“No I am not running,” Jeanine Corn Best, a Roswell City Councilor for Ward 3, said in a social media message about whether she planned to seek a fourth four-year term on the council.
Matthew Joseph Chappell, an air traffic controller, and Matthew Thomas, a corrosion specialist in the oil and gas industry, are competing to replace Best in representing Ward 3, a west Roswell-based ward that extends from Berrendo Road in the north to as far as Bland Street in the south.
A father of two, Thomas says he wants to join the council, partly in hopes of making the city a better place for Roswell's residents, especially its young people.
“I'd like to help build the community around here,” he said.
Thomas and Chappell also believe they can contribute a lot to the council.
“I have a lot of experience bringing groups of people together with different types of opinions,” Chappell said in a recent interview with the Roswell Daily Record.
The names of three candidates who ran for city council in 2022 will each be on the ballot again in 2023. Incumbent Savino Sanchez did not file to seek another term.
Alicia Gilmore, Joseph Green and Darrell Johnson have each committed to run for the Ward 4 seat, following their defeats last year for the ward's other seat now held by Robert Corn.
Ward 2 will also see a wide-open race, where incumbent Jason Perry will step down before the end of his term. His replacement to finish out the term will be appointed by Mayor Timothy Jennings and is tentatively set for Sept. 8.
Come November, Ward 2 voters will get their chance to weigh in on the fate of the seat. They will choose between familiar figures: former District 5 Chaves County Commissioner Will Cavin and Christopher Hensley.
In 2020, Hensley made an unsuccessful bid in the Republican primary to unseat State Sen. Bill Burt (R-Alamogordo).
Two current council members, Juan Oropesa and Barry Foster, will be looking to hold onto their seats, but each will face off against a challenger.
One year after coming in third in a four-way race for Roswell mayor, Guy Malone wants to oust Oropesa in Ward 1. Foster will be looking to fend off a challenge in Ward 5 from Carlos Marrujo Jr., a custodial supervisor at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell.
Roswell Municipal Judge Joe Seskey hopes to keep his place on the bench. James D. Ornelas, a retired Chaves County Sheriff's deputy, will take him on for the job.
On the Roswell Independent School District (RISD) Board of Education, three candidates will be squaring off for two positions.
Current RISD President Hope Morales is forgoing the chance for another term. But there is ample interest in the seat. Jared Christopher Ashby, Roberto Enciono Chavez and Timothy Aguilar are candidates for the position.
Newcomers Sergio Jimenez and Andrew Graves each hope to unseat Hilda Sanchez in District 4.
Dexter, Hagerman and Lake Arthur
Beyond Roswell, Chaves County will see few contested elections.
Mitch Daubert, the longtime mayor of Dexter, will lack an opponent in his bid for reelection. No one filed to go up against Municipal Judges Maria Ordonez of Hagerman and Noreen Margaret Teel of Lake Arthur.
Dexter City Councilors Justin Powell and Ron Chambers each lack opposition as they run for another term. Fred Arthur Davis III and Julianna Montes-Dennis will each be running for a seat on the Hagerman City Council.
Four candidates have filed to run for three at-large positions on the Lake Arthur Town Council: Maricelda Pisana, Fred Chavarria, John Teel and Harry Lewis Wesson. The top three vote-getters will be the winners in those contests.
There will be competition for at-large seats on the Dexter Consolidated School District School Board, where current members Andrea McGarrah, James Salas and Kellie Cobos, and newcomer Vanessa Sanders are running for three spots.
Incumbents Dusty Don Perry, Christopher Pilley and Destry Moss will see their names appear on the ballot alone in their bids for reelection to the Hagerman Municipal School Board.
On the Lake Arthur Municipal School Board, Edward M. Rubio Jr. and Amanda Pearl Lodoza will each be returning for another term. Neither have opponents and no one filed as a candidate for a third position on the board.
When no one signs up to run for a position up for reelection, Chaves County Clerk Cindy Fuller says, the board or council of that body will appoint someone to fill that position until the next scheduled election.
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell
Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell College Board Members Jamila Jewel Miller of District 4 and Carleton (Cla) Avery of District 5 will each likely return for another term.
But the District 1 position, now held by Mireya Trujillo, will need a candidate since no one filed to run for that seat.
