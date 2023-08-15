The case against a man accused of attempting to steal a dump truck and eventually a tractor-trailer truck from a Roswell business is now bound over to District Court for trial.
Electronic court records indicate Frank Rio, the attorney for 47-year-old Gary Schut of Roswell, waived his client's right to a preliminary examination Wednesday during a Chaves County Magistrate Court hearing.
As a result, the case against Schut on two counts of burglary of a vehicle and one count each of criminal trespass and resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer was sent to New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court for eventual trial or resolution.
Rio did not return a call before press time Monday seeking comment on the case.
In May, Schut was charged after allegedly trying to seize the equipment after walking into a gated area of a 3700 South Main Street business.
At one point, Schut climbed into a dump truck and reportedly told an individual, who later turned out to be the business owner, that he was having trouble starting the dump truck. The owner then got in and started the dump truck for Schut.
Once the company owner realized Schut was not one of his employees, he turned off the dump truck and took the keys away.
Schut then fled on foot over to a nearby unlocked tractor-trailer truck with the keys still in and started it up. He reportedly attempted to drive away but could not because the truck's airlock was on, preventing the brakes from releasing.
Police soon arrived and ordered Schut to exit the vehicle, but court records state he told them he was using it for a driving test and had to drive it to the courthouse.
Schut continued to insist he did nothing wrong and did not step out, prompting police to forcefully remove him as he held onto part of the tractor-trailer truck's interior.
Once officers removed Schut and placed him on the ground, he reportedly resisted causing them to twice deploy their tasers on him before he was handcuffed.
Per court records, Schut has a lengthy criminal history, and less than 24 hours before the attempted vehicle thefts, he received an 18-month suspended sentence for shoplifting after having entered a no-contest plea as part of a change of plea agreement in 5th Judicial District Court.
Court records indicate he failed to report to Adult Probation and Parole within 24 hours of being sentenced.