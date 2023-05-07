Police say a Roswell man who in February stole an unlocked police vehicle as it was left parked and idling outside the police station tried to do it again Thursday.
Miguel Rodriguez, 33, is charged with one count of burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle or motor vehicle after he allegedly tried to steal a marked Roswell Police Department K-9 vehicle while it was parked outside the Municipal Court at 420 North Richardson Avenue.
Court records indicate Rodriguez was able to get into the vehicle and place it in reverse, causing it to roll back slightly before the officer drew his firearm and ordered Rodriguez to exit the unit. Rodriguez then surrendered. Multiple marked vehicles then converged on the area.
Court records indicate it happened shortly before 2 p.m., when an officer showed up to the court in the unit and went inside to handle some business inside, while the dog was left in the vehicle.
Rodriguez allegedly entered the building after the officer did and told someone nearby it should be illegal for the officer to keep a dog in the vehicle. He then gave the officer what court records describe as a mad face before exiting the building and sitting across the street outside the Joe Skeen Federal Building and United States Courthouse.
The officer then returned to his unit, placed some paperwork on the driver's seat, took the dog out of the patrol unit so it could use the bathroom and went back to the court with the dog.
Once the officer and dog went into the courthouse, surveillance video showed Rodriguez allegedly approach the vehicle and climb into it through the driver's side front door. The vehicle's reverse lights then come on and it rolls back a short distance. The officer, with his firearm drawn, is then shown running towards the unit as it is moves back.
The report states when the officer told Rodriguez to exit the unit, he placed it in park and complied. After putting the dog back inside the vehicle, the officer put him in handcuffs and placed him in the back of the unit.
When reached for comment, Todd Wildermuth, public information officer for RPD, said Rodriguez entered the vehicle moments before the officer was about to use a key fob to lock it.
He added with K-9 units, Department policy is vehicles used by K-9 officers are left idling and locked so that the interior can be kept cool for the dogs.
Thursday's incident is the second time Rodriguez has allegedly been involved with the seizure of a marked Roswell Police unit. He was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and vehicle burglary on Feb. 21 after Rodriguez allegedly walked into the parking lot and drove away in one of the Department's marked pickup truck patrol units. An officer had left the vehicle unlocked and running at about 2 a.m. while he briefly went inside.
When the officer came back out, the pickup was gone.
Upon viewing surveillance video of the parking lot, investigators, who recognized Rodriguez from past brushes with the law, witnessed him on the video get into the pickup and drive away in it.
Later, the missing unit was found in an alleyway in the 500 block of South Beech Street. Police then located Rodriguez at the nearby house of his girlfriend, along with a digital camera issued by the Department that he had allegedly taken out of the unit. He was then taken into custody.
Once in custody, court records state Rodriguez allegedly told police he took the unit because he felt the Department owed it to him “because the police were using drones to mess with him and that they had been watching him for the last two years.” He added that he also took the vehicle because he wanted to talk to the police about what was being done to him.
Rodriguez was subsequently released on a $2,500 bond in that case while awaiting trial.
Electronic court records state Rodriguez is currently awaiting trial on charges of criminal damage to property of a household member and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer in a separate case stemming from an episode in March.
