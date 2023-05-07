Alleged RPD unit thief strikes again

Roswell Police units converge on the municipal court building at 420 North Richardson Avenue Thursday afternoon. Court records indicate that Miguel Rodriguez was charged with burglary unlawful taking of a vehicle or motor vehicle after he reportedly tried to drive away in an RPD marked unit.

 Alex Ross Photo

Police say a Roswell man who in February stole an unlocked police vehicle as it was left parked and idling outside the police station tried to do it again Thursday.

Miguel Rodriguez, 33, is charged with one count of burglary, unlawful taking of a vehicle or motor vehicle after he allegedly tried to steal a marked Roswell Police Department K-9 vehicle while it was parked outside the Municipal Court at 420 North Richardson Avenue.