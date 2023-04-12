A double shooting in south Roswell Monday afternoon prompted a dramatic chase of the suspect by multiple law enforcement agencies before it ended in a crash and the arrest of the alleged gunman.
The men who were shot inside a home in the 200 block of Horton Street were taken to a local hospital. A deputy was also treated for a broken arm, and the suspect, 49-year-old Rusty Johnson, was briefly examined before being taken into custody.
Sections of South Main Street had to be closed to traffic and diverted onto Main Street while the scene was cleaned up.
Undersheriff Charles Yslas said Johnson refused to speak with investigators and was later booked at the Chaves County Detention Center on two counts each of aggravated battery, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon and resisting, evading, or obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Additionally, Johnson faces one count each of criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer.
Per electronic court records, the office of the District Attorney Tuesday morning moved to dismiss one count each of aggravated assault upon a peace officer and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer against Johnson.
No name or contact information of an attorney representing Johnson could be found in court records before press time Tuesday. Electronic court records state that a first appearance by Johnson in Chaves County Magistrate Court had been scheduled for 12:30 p.m., but was canceled.
The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when officers were called to the Horton Street address in response to a double shooting. Court records state Johnson rode to the residence on a motorcycle and was armed with a gun.
When he entered the house, Johnson reportedly opened fire striking two men with gunfire. One man was shot at least once in the torso area, while the other was hit in the shoulder. Before police arrived, Johnson allegedly ran from the house and down an alleyway. Allegedly, he briefly went into another nearby residence in the area, before deputies called on him to exit.
Later, Johnson was spotted in an alleyway running and ignoring commands to stop and show his hands, before reaching the gate of a two-story building he owns and taking refuge inside.
A short time later, Johnson then emerged from the South Main Street building driving a pickup truck through a fence on the east side of the property.
“The suspect, when he went through the gate, damaged the driver's side rear tire, blowing it out,” Yslas said.
Johnson then reportedly drove the pickup towards Roswell officers and two lieutenants with the Sheriff's Office, forcing them to move out of the way to avoid being run over and struck by gravel.
With law enforcement sirens on following close behind, Yslas said the pickup turned east onto Hobson Road, and later onto Y O Road and Crossroads before emerging onto U.S. Highway 285.
Johnson continued south, at one point reportedly forcing a State Police officer off the road. Yslas said, at one point Johnson turned around and headed back north on U.S. 285, when he struck some speed sticks deployed by deputies, blowing out his front and rear passenger tires.
Nonetheless, Johnson allegedly continued, spinning out on the highway.
“He was yelling obscenities, passing cars, yelling obscenities at every one, making obscene gestures with his hands,” Yslas said. Reports say he continued west on the Relief Route, eventually ending up spinning out again.
Johnson headed south on Main Street towards the Roswell Air Center before turning onto a side street and back to the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.
The pickup then pulled out from Ryan Road, spinning out as it turned left and attempted to proceed north on Main Street with Johnson flashing a peace sign at bystanders before he veered off the road, onto the median and struck a light pole causing it to fall.
Deputies and officers then encircled the pickup. Yslas said he along with Lt. Charles Drake of the Sheriff's Office rammed the vehicle to prevent it from moving.
Per court records, Johnson then put the pickup in reverse colliding with one Sheriff Deputy unit, causing damage to its front end. Despite commands to get out of the pickup, Johnson reportedly refused to do so, continuing to reach for unknown items and demanding deputies shoot him.
Yslas said Johnson then became violent and was soon peppered sprayed and tazed before being taken out of the pickup and taken into custody.
In March, Johnson was the subject of a standoff with deputies inside a building he owned on South Main Street after he allegedly threatened to kill his wife, their two children and his own father with a knife following a domestic dispute.
Electronic court records state that Johnson faces several charges in that case, but was released on $50,000 bond while he awaits trial on that matter.
