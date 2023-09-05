A woman police say fatally shot a man in a drive-by shooting last month will remain behind bars pending trial.
Following a nearly two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge Jared Kallunki sided with prosecutors and granted a motion by the office of the District Attorney to keep Shiela Padilla, 37, in pretrial detention.
“The circumstances of this situation are that Ms. Padilla would pose a threat,” Kallunki said.
Though Padilla does not have a history of felony convictions, Kallunki and Hunter Spindle, Chaves County chief district attorney, noted that at the time of the Aug. 21 shooting that claimed the life of 45-year-old Christopher Herrera, she was on conditions of release in two other cases.
“The court has indications, with her currently being on conditions of release, that the ability or willingness of Ms. Padilla to follow conditions of release is substantially compromised,” Kallunki stated.
Padilla faces one count each of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
A criminal complaint and testimony at Friday's hearing by Roswell Police Department Detective Gino Basile allege that at 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 21, Padilla was driven in a Cadillac to an 800 block of East Fifth Street address where she fired multiple shots from a handgun. At least one of those rounds, police say, struck and fatally wounded Herrera.
Allegedly, Padilla and her accomplices, Matthew Villarreal, 33, who police say was driving the Cadillac, and Michael Kirby, 37, fled before police arrived.
Villarreal and Kirby now each face charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
Investigators say the shooting was planned and carried out in retaliation for a separate incident hours earlier in which one of their friends was shot and wounded.
Basile said Herrera was not connected to that shooting, but the person believed to be was inside the East Fifth Street home Herrera was shot in front of. The shooting of Herrera, Basile said, was a case of mistaken identity.
In arguing for the pretrial detention motion, Spindle referenced statements from a witness who told police that after the first shooting, they overheard the three suspects in a phone conversation where Padilla talked about “taking care of it” meaning the response to the earlier shooting.
Spindle said Padilla is a danger to any possible witness in the case and the community.
“It would be different if this was some random act, but it is not. This was a planned-out attack on someone that ended up resulting in the death of someone she wasn't even trying or intending to kill,” Spindle said.
Basile said that after Padilla was detained, she admitted to being in the Cadillac with Villarreal and Kirby, but denied having gone to the East Fifth Street location.
Todd Holmes, Padilla's attorney, urged Kallunki to reject the motion for pretrial detention. He said his client has close ties to the Roswell community and cast doubt on the story that Padilla was the shooter.
He noted the area where the shooting took place was not well-lit, and the only person who said Padilla had gotten out of the vehicle and opened fire was one of her accomplices. No other witness, he said, identified Padilla as the shooter, and they all said the shots came out of the car, not from someone who came out of the vehicle.
Villarreal initially had a motion filed to keep him in pretrial detention. However, Spindle withdrew it after he and Frank Patterson, Villarreal's attorney, agreed that Villarreal should instead be subject to a strict curfew while awaiting trial.
Kirby's pretrial detention is Wednesday, per electronic court records.
