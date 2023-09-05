Shiela Padilla

A woman police say fatally shot a man in a drive-by shooting last month will remain behind bars pending trial.

Following a nearly two-hour-long hearing in New Mexico's 5th Judicial District Court in Chaves County, District Judge Jared Kallunki sided with prosecutors and granted a motion by the office of the District Attorney to keep Shiela Padilla, 37, in pretrial detention.

