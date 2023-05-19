Gary Schut

An Alamogordo man was arrested Tuesday after reportedly trying to drive a dump truck, and then a tractor-trailer truck off the premises of a Roswell business, because, he said, he needed to drive to the courthouse.

Gary Schut, 47, has been charged with two counts of burglary of a vehicle along with one count each of criminal trespass and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday in Chaves County Magistrate Court.