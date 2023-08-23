Early Tuesday morning, the field at the New Mexico Military Institute, normally energized with cadets marching in formation or young people playing soccer, was instead lit with the glow of a hot air balloon taking flight into a pink and orange-streaked sky. Moments later, from a nearby overflow parking lot, a helicopter pushed dust with its rotor blades, and with a whoosh of sound, joined the hot air balloon, both suspended with the backdrop of sunrise.

“I think it’s going to land on the school!” one Intermediate Preparatory Academy middle schooler excitedly exclaimed later in the morning when the helicopter took another spin above the field. Chins all tilted skyward as the helicopter’s blades whirred overhead.