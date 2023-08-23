Early Tuesday morning, the field at the New Mexico Military Institute, normally energized with cadets marching in formation or young people playing soccer, was instead lit with the glow of a hot air balloon taking flight into a pink and orange-streaked sky. Moments later, from a nearby overflow parking lot, a helicopter pushed dust with its rotor blades, and with a whoosh of sound, joined the hot air balloon, both suspended with the backdrop of sunrise.
“I think it’s going to land on the school!” one Intermediate Preparatory Academy middle schooler excitedly exclaimed later in the morning when the helicopter took another spin above the field. Chins all tilted skyward as the helicopter’s blades whirred overhead.
Next month, Roswell may be the site for a new world record. On Tuesday, three of the current and former U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Pararescue Specialists, part of Alpha 5 team, jumped from a hot air balloon and then a helicopter as preparation for an attempt to break a world record next month.
Their record-breaking goal is to achieve the highest HALO (high altitude, low opening) formation jump from a specially designed hot air balloon big enough to hold 560,000 basketballs. After ascending 35,000 feet into the air, the men will jump from the balloon, link arms and safely separate before landing.
Tuesday’s practice run was from a different balloon than the one they’ll use next month, and the jump was from a range of 10,000-12,000 feet.
The Alpha 5 team is raising money for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, which gives financial support and mentorship to children of service members killed in combat. Their goal is to raise one million dollars to help with college education, tutoring or any other support a child of a fallen soldier needs.
Chief Master Sergeant Brandon Daugherty, Air Force pararescue trooper and the team commander for Alpha 5, has a 10-year-old son who is the same age as the son of a soldier and friend who was killed in combat in Iraq in 2018.
The man’s name was Bill Posch. “I wear his name on my wrist,” Daugherty shares. The foundation will provide funds for Posch's son Jackson’s future college education and anything he may need before college. “All the money from the fundraising is going straight to the foundation.”
Daugherty talked with middle schoolers from the Intermediate Preparatory Academy after jumping with other Alpha 5 men from a helicopter following their practice balloon jump, which went as planned. They landed nearby in someone's empty backyard about five miles from NMMI's campus.
“All these guys right here, every one of them is an Air Force pararescueman,” Daugherty explained to the children sitting in the grass. Then he shifted gears. “Who is the youngest person in your class?”
The students in their new red uniform shirts discuss and decide. August babies would be the youngest, they determine — someone who turned 11 last month.
“As I was flying in, I saw a dollar bill lying in the middle of the field,” Daugherty announces. “I wanted to give this to the youngest member of your class.” The kids clap with appropriate joy. They are having a moment they’ll likely remember for the rest of their lives, the vision of men dressed in fire-safe pants sewn with patches of the American flag, tattoos covering their muscled forearms, each landing with an opened parachute in the grass of their new campus.
Daugherty gives some background for the Alpha 5 project then opens the conversation up to questions. “Do y’all do back flips?” a boy with a crew cut asks. During the landing, the kids chanted “flip, flip, flip.”
“When we come in here, we do not want to flip,” Daugherty says. Flipping unexpectedly would be “a bad thing.” But the men admit they often do flips when they’re having fun.
Another student wants to know the height of their highest jump. So far, Daugherty says, the highest jump for three of the men was 26,000 feet in October 2022 at a temperature of negative 60 at the highest point of altitude.
“We put on heated gloves, heated shirts and heated socks,” Daugherty says. When they do their world-record jump next month, they will again need to wear heated clothing and pre-breathe oxygen.
One of the men, Master Sergeant Jimmy Petrolia, already has a world record, a wingsuit jump in 2015 from 38,000 feet. “Seven-minute flight,” Petrolia says. “And it was cold. I got frostbite under my right eye, on my fingertips and I blew out my right eardrum.”
Daugherty inspires the kids to start thinking about their future. “If I was a young person, what would I tell myself to prepare to do cool things like jumping out of balloons or setting world records?” He addresses the other men. The students listen intently, curious how they can prepare for a life of adventure.
Chief Master Sergeant Chris Lais has an idea. “Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Your academics are the most important thing. If you’re struggling, ask your teachers. Put the effort in and your education will take you a long way in life.”
Petrolia also has some good advice. “Never quit. Don’t take no for an answer. The men who are standing in front of you right now, they’re a small group in the world that do what we do.”
Petrolia surmises there are only about 500 pararescuemen in the world. “All these guys, they just never said no,” Petrolia says. “They never quit. If you truly want to get to your dreams, never stop.”
The men give out stickers, which they later autograph, and challenge coins with logos of different special operation command centers. “Can you throw me out of a helicopter?” a boy jokingly asks. “When you’re bigger, you can jump out yourself,” says Daugherty. He gives the boy a fist bump.
The kids line up in three straight lines to go back to class and take a test. “Who’s going to rock their testing today?” Daugherty asks. He shares a trick to avoid being nervous before a big event. “I take a deep, slow breath, and then I jump.”
The next training attempts will be Sept. 12 and 13 at NMMI. “We’re going start training with our big balloon launching right here at sunrise. And if the winds are favorable, we’re going to try our world-record attempt right after that.”
Alex Lopez, Logistics Director, confirms but clarifies, “The timeline might change because there are a lot of moving pieces.” Even as they're in free fall, the team coordinates landing positions, wind direction and final approach.
“Thank you!” the students sing as they head to class. Sometimes all a young person needs is a role model to elevate their spirits, change their perspective and launch their dreams.
For more information and to donate to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, go to Alpha5project.com.
