Judge Bobby Baldock received a proclamation from Mayor Jennings at the City Council meeting Thursday evening. 

Roswell City Councilors postponed making a decision Thursday about creating a tax to fund a city ambulance service, but they did approve an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society to oversee the Animal Services department.

Fire department staff hadn’t yet received some information about costs associated with starting up the ambulance service in time to present it to councilors. They have been working with an out-of-state medical billing practitioner on pricing and are still evaluating what they’ve learned, said Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Fuller.