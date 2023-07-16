Roswell City Councilors postponed making a decision Thursday about creating a tax to fund a city ambulance service, but they did approve an agreement with Best Friends Animal Society to oversee the Animal Services department.
Fire department staff hadn’t yet received some information about costs associated with starting up the ambulance service in time to present it to councilors. They have been working with an out-of-state medical billing practitioner on pricing and are still evaluating what they’ve learned, said Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Fuller.
Some of the councilors expressed concern with the prospect of approving the Municipal Gross Receipts Tax ordinance without all they wanted to know. There were some questions about the agreement not spelling out whether the money would be used for an ambulance service or to pay a third-party provider.
Councilor Cristina Arnold said while she supports moving toward an in-house ambulance service that it's necessary to verify how the tax money is allocated.
“Transparency is very important,” she said.
Councilor Juliana Halvorson said she also wants to know where the tax payments would go.
“Is there a fund for it?” she asked.
Arnold also asked for the language used in the ordinance to be clearer.
Councilor Jason Perry asked Fuller whether additional support positions are being factored into the cost of hiring additional employees who would provide the ambulance service. These workers would require human resources, payroll and other work-related services. The fire department is trying to figure out where that fits in the budget.
“A lot of other fire departments don’t add support positions,” Fuller also noted.
Councilor Robert Corn stressed the need for covering cost increases because of the expensive, one-year agreement with American Medical Response (AMR) to provide ambulance service to the city and Chaves County. The cost is $1.48 million this year, said City Manager Chad Cole.
The service was just $165,000 during the previous year, which ended June 30. AMR originally asked for about $2.6 million a year to continue providing the service after June 30.
“If we don’t build an ambulance service and house it in the fire department, we still have to provide an ambulance service,” Corn said. “This is about having a needed service for our residents.”
While it was thought that the first-year operating cost would be at least $4 million, that amount has been estimated more recently to be about $6.5 million.
Fuller said after the meeting that such revisions in the estimate are occurring because portions of the plan are being modified as details come forward.
“It’s a moving target,” Fuller said. “We’re trying to be the best stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Fuller also emphasized that the councilors would be making decisions about how the ambulance service is composed, which would also determine the money needed to set up and operate.
More workers might be necessary to fulfill community needs. So it has been proposed to add six more employees to an in-house service: three more emergency medical technicians and three more paramedics, for example, Fuller said.
During a meeting in June, it was estimated that 30 new employees would be needed to provide service comparable to AMR.
There were also amendments created to provide some choices in the ultimate wording of the ordinance. One was to add a sunset clause that takes effect in 2028, after four years of collecting the tax.
The other was an option to seek a 0.25% tax instead of the five-sixteenth (0.3125%) tax that has been proposed.
Councilors decided to move the ambulance service tax ordinance to the August council meeting by a vote of 8 to 2. Corn was joined by Councilor Juan Oropesa in opposing the postponement of the vote.
Those seeking to take a vote without delay warned that the Sept. 1 deadline to inform the state of the city’s plan to enact the tax during the 2023-24 fiscal year is approaching. This would require city councilors to approve the ordinance in August so tax collection could begin by Jan. 1, 2024.
With this time frame, revenue would start coming in mid-March or April. Not following it would require the city to wait six more months before collecting the tax, said City Attorney Hess Yntema.
Best Friends
Several residents spoke in favor of the city partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to oversee Animal Services operations for up to a year.
Sammye Leflar, Friends of Roswell Animals, said the partnership between the city and the national animal advocacy group will be “life-changing for animals in the community.”
Leflar also pointed out that the relationship with Best Friends will come at no cost to the city. The animal advocacy group will cover costs for the facility to become a “no-kill” shelter.
“This is a dream come true,” Leflar said.
Best Friends has an embed program that sends its people into shelters to assist and train workers there. This program began as an effort to reach the group’s goal of making all shelters in the United States no-kill facilities by 2025.
The term no-kill is used to describe a shelter that spares at least 90% of animals that are healthy or treatable.
Nicole East, Support Roswell Animals, said she was glad to see this development, but also pointed out that there is a lot of work to be done.
The shelter “is still not meeting minimum standards,” she said.
And East noted that Parvo continues to spread in the shelter.
Many dogs “are coming in healthy and contracting it in the shelter,” East said.
The agreement with Best Friends was revised to reflect the passage of time since the process began. There is also a four-year, non-disparaging clause among amendments to this agreement. Members of the Roswell Legal Committee were concerned about the group publicly criticizing the city if the partnership ended on a bad note. A representative of Best Friends assured the members of the committee that they didn’t operate that way.
The document was approved unanimously by councilors.
Infrastructure projects
Councilors opted to advance two infrastructure projects named as possible recipients of New Mexico Finance Authority Water Project funding. The decision allows city staff to notify the authority that supports the decision and that it has the required funding to complete the work.
The Hobson Road flood prevention project would be paid for with a grant of $8.35 million and a loan of nearly $1.25 million. The total cost is about $9.6 million for the design and construction of measures to control flooding on West Hobson Road.
Design, construction and rehabilitation of two 7.5-million gallon domestic water reservoir tanks near West Country Club and North Brown roads is the other project. The $8 million for the work would be a combination of a $4.4 million loan and a $3.6 million grant.
The city’s ability to afford its share of the cost was considered risky by some on the council.
Corn said the city’s share of the costs for both the flood prevention and water reservoir tanks is “a lot of money.”
“I don’t question the need for these two projects,” he said. “But we’ve got a real problem with our finances.”
He voted against supporting both projects.
The reservoir tanks leaking has been discussed for at least a decade. Corn said there’s the possibility that more work might be needed — and at an even higher cost.
City Engineer Louis Najar said that if this work is more extensive than expected it could be done in more affordable phases.
Staff reminded councilors that there are additional steps involved for this financing to be awarded for one or both of these projects.
Zoning appeal
A council action pertaining to the appeal filed by Tom Jennings against the Planning and Zoning Commission was postponed after it was announced that a preliminary settlement has been reached. Jennings, who lives nearby on North Kentucky Avenue, is opposed to a decision made by commissioners to allow a zone change at 107 N. Kentucky Ave.
It allowed the site to be rezoned as commercial property to provide employee parking and supply storage for a business, Southwest Printers at 110 N. Pennsylvania Ave., which is located across an alley from the North Kentucky Avenue building. Both buildings are owned by James and Bianca Cheney. Jennings said the location should be kept up better because it's part of the city's historic district.
Jennings is Mayor Tim Jennings' brother and had been a mayor of Roswell. The current mayor sat in the audience and watched the quasi-judicial proceeding.
